Ottawa launches public registry listing more than 400 federal AI projects

As the federal government explores new ways to use artificial intelligence, it's also being warned to keep the technology away from criminal justice, policy-making and hiring. People walk past an AI sign at the All In artificial intelligence conference, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2025 10:30 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 11:10 am.

OTTAWA — The federal government has launched a public registry to keep Canadians in the loop on its growing use of artificial intelligence.

The registry lists more than 400 areas where AI is currently being explored, developed, implemented or deployed within the government, including early research projects and tools for operations and service delivery.

A Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat news release says that by giving organizations a clearer view of AI activity across government, the registry supports better planning, reduces duplication and helps departments identify opportunities to work more efficiently.

It says the initial version of the registry includes details like the purpose and description of each system, its intended or current use and whether it was built in-house or by a vendor.

The news release says public consultations will be conducted in 2026 to gather feedback and refine the registry’s design and usability.

Prime Minister Mark Carney campaigned in the spring federal election on using AI to make the public service more efficient, and several government departments outlined in the last federal budget how they plan to use AI to improve service delivery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2025.

