2 women hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Two women were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm house fire near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, including one who remains in critical condition.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Wilson of Toronto Fire Services said crews received a call around 1:30 a.m. for a fire at a home on Dulverton Road.

Wilson said fire crews rescued a female victim from the basement unit. She was found with vital signs absent, revived at the scene, and transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A second female occupant, located on the main floor unit, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilson said working smoke alarms were reported at the home before crews arrived. The Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified, though the origin of the fire remains unknown.