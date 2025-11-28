2 women hospitalized after 2-alarm house fire in Scarborough

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said crews were called to Dulverton Road in Scarborough just after 1:30 a.m. following reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential property. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 28, 2025 5:13 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 7:22 am.

Two women were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm house fire near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue early Friday morning, including one who remains in critical condition.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Wilson of Toronto Fire Services said crews received a call around 1:30 a.m. for a fire at a home on Dulverton Road.

Wilson said fire crews rescued a female victim from the basement unit. She was found with vital signs absent, revived at the scene, and transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A second female occupant, located on the main floor unit, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilson said working smoke alarms were reported at the home before crews arrived. The Office of the Fire Marshal will be notified, though the origin of the fire remains unknown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Up to 70 apartment units evacuated after fire at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews battled a five-alarm fire at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard in East York, which displaced residents due to concerns over high carbon monoxide levels. Firefighters...

2h ago

Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's east end. Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7...

11m ago

Special weather statement ends for Toronto, but 'intense' squalls likely in surrounding regions

A special weather statement for Toronto and a large swath of the Greater Toronto Area ended on Thursday night, but remains in place for Burlington and sections north of the city where intense squalls could...

8h ago

Breaking down the Carney-Smith pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith put pen to paper this past week, signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in hopes of strengthening Canada's economy and lessen our dependence...

The Big Story

41m ago

Top Stories

Up to 70 apartment units evacuated after fire at Thorncliffe Park high-rise complex

Fire crews battled a five-alarm fire at a high-rise complex on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard in East York, which displaced residents due to concerns over high carbon monoxide levels. Firefighters...

2h ago

Woman critically injured, male arrested in stabbing near Danforth and Broadview

A woman is critically injured, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city's east end. Police and paramedics responded to the scene near Broadview and Danforth avenues just before 7...

11m ago

Special weather statement ends for Toronto, but 'intense' squalls likely in surrounding regions

A special weather statement for Toronto and a large swath of the Greater Toronto Area ended on Thursday night, but remains in place for Burlington and sections north of the city where intense squalls could...

8h ago

Breaking down the Carney-Smith pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith put pen to paper this past week, signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in hopes of strengthening Canada's economy and lessen our dependence...

The Big Story

41m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Heavy snow squall activity expected for parts of GTA overnight

CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the latest on a winter storm system that could dump heavy snow in parts of the southern Ontario.

12h ago

4:18
Snow squalls intensifying north of Toronto tonight

Snow qualls will be intensifying north of Toronto Thursday night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated forecast.

15h ago

2:11
Ford reacts to concerns from municipalities on speed signs: 'I broke out laughing'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he 'broke out laughing' when he heard concerns from some municipalities on the size and safety of new speed signs as replacement for speed cameras.

19h ago

4:33
Snow squalls continue around the GTA

Highly localized snow squalls are starting to hit the GTA as high wind gusts continue. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

19h ago

4:01
Snow squalls organizing tonight, winds increasing

Strong winds are expected to continue all day Thursday which will bring snow squalls in some areas. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your updated storm forecast.

November 26, 2025 8:17 pm EST EST

More Videos