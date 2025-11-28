Statistics Canada to release third-quarter gross domestic product figures

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2025 5:27 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is expected to release its latest reading on the Canadian economy today.

The agency is scheduled to release its figures for gross domestic product for September and the third quarter as a whole.

A Reuters poll of economists ahead of the report predicts an annualized growth rate of 0.5 per cent in the third quarter, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate for September released last month had called for an increase of 0.1 per cent in real GDP for the month and annualized growth of 0.4 per cent for the third quarter.

It said at the time that increases in finance and insurance, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction and manufacturing in September were partially offset by decreases in wholesale trade and retail trade.

The GDP report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s last scheduled interest rate decision for the year on Dec. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

