Suspect wanted in Dufferin Grove sex assault investigation

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in the city’s Dufferin Grove neighbourhood earlier this week.

According to investigators, the suspect approached a victim from behind near Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue and proceeded to sexually assault them.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, November 27 at approximately 9:25 a.m.

“The suspect then fled the area and was last seen running south towards Dufferin Mall,” authorities wrote in a press release. “There were no reported injuries.”

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male in their 20s. He has a slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses.