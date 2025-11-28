Suspect wanted in Dufferin Grove sex assault investigation

Police have released images of a man who is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 28, 2025 10:01 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in the city’s Dufferin Grove neighbourhood earlier this week.

According to investigators, the suspect approached a victim from behind near Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue and proceeded to sexually assault them.

Police say the incident happened on Thursday, November 27 at approximately 9:25 a.m.

“The suspect then fled the area and was last seen running south towards Dufferin Mall,” authorities wrote in a press release. “There were no reported injuries.”

The suspect has been described by police as a Black male in their 20s. He has a slim build and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses.

Top Stories

Canadians fighting rare cancer may have to pay $600K for last-ditch treatment

Access to a vital therapy, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada, health advocates say. The one-time treatment, called CAR T-cell...

4h ago

Southern Ontario braces for more snow this weekend

Southern Ontario is expected to continue experiencing winter weather conditions on Friday, as lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay impact parts of the region. The snow squalls that...

3h ago

City of Toronto staff propose pilot project to simplify street parking signage

If approved by Toronto city council, the pilot project would last for up to 18 months and cost approximately $150,000.

2h ago

Man stabbed in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood: police

A man has been stabbed in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood, police say. According to authorities, a man was located with injuries from an alleged stabbing near Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue...

1h ago

