17-year-old boy stabbed inside Scarborough Pizza store: police

Photo shows police at the scene of a stabbing in Scarborough on Nov. 29, 2025. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 29, 2025 3:38 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2025 4:17 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Scarborough pizza store on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located the boy with injuries inside a Pizza Pizza shop.

He was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction. No descriptions were provided.

