4 dead and 11 wounded in shooting at banquet hall in Stockton, California

Investigators examine the scene of a mass shooting Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ethan Swope, The Associated Press

Posted November 29, 2025 10:29 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2025 1:01 pm.

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Four people were killed and 11 were wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The victims who died ranged in age from eight to 21, said Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said during a news conference at the scene.

Local officials said the suspected shooter has not been caught and pleaded with the public for help. Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

“If you have any information as to this individual, reach out immediately. If you are this individual, turn yourself in immediately,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said during a news conference.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Stockton is a city of 320,000 about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sacramento.

“This is Thanksgiving weekend. This is when families come together, celebrate, share memories, give each other love,” Mayor Christina Fugazi said. “Unfortunately tonight, heaven is a little bigger with the individuals, children and adults that unfortunately did not make it.”

Fugazi recalled a shooting several years ago in which “seven people were gunned down” in the city, adding that both attacks were “unacceptable.”

“Stockton is better than this,” she said.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.

“Families should be together instead of at the hospital, standing next to their loved one, praying that they survive,” Fugazi said

Ethan Swope, The Associated Press





