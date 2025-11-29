Alberta’s Smith vows to continue fight against Ottawa despite pipeline pact win

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith responds to a question following a speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network national conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2025 11:32 am.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is vowing to keep up the fight against Ottawa as she admits many of her United Conservative Party members still need to be convinced that her recent pipeline pact is indeed a victory.

The milestone deal with Ottawa signed earlier this week clears regulatory hurdles for a potential pipeline to the West Coast. 

When her party’s annual convention opened Friday the premier was met with skepticism and at one point boos when she asked party supporters if they felt more confident in Canada than they did before the pact with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Smith, addressing some 4,500 party delegates in Edmonton on Saturday, encouraged party members to “take the win” and see the accord as a starting point, but she also vowed her government would “double down” on its battle with Ottawa.

“Alberta is winning and we will continue to win this battle for our freedom and provincial rights – because we are on the right side of history,” she said.

Smith, as an example of her willingness to fight, also promised to introduce a motion in the legislature next week vowing the province will refuse to enforce or prosecute the federal gun buy back program.

The motion is to come under Smith’s flagship Sovereignty Within A United Canada Act — a law that purports to allow the province to sidestep federal laws.

She said the federal government must earn back the trust of Albertans as the benefits of the pipeline deal come to fruition.

She got warm approval when she listed its highlights, including a promise to abandon a federal emissions cap and net-zero power regulations.

But separatist sentiment was strong and vocal at the convention, something Smith alluded to in her speech. 

She acknowledged many in the room will still feel angry with Ottawa because “we have been abused” in the past, but pushed for national unity. 

“My friends, let us not throw in the towel and give up on our country just as the battle has turned in our favour and victory is in sight,” she said to a mix of applause, cheers, heckles and boos. 

“Let us lower our fists, and instead, roll up our sleeves, and get to work on making our province and our people more prosperous than ever before.”

Smith and her party faithful gleefully celebrated Liberal Steven Guilbeault’s resignation from federal cabinet over the pipeline deal. He for years spearheaded environmental initiatives her province loathed.

“On behalf of all Albertans, Mr. Guilbeault we bid you adieu!” Smith said to raucous applause.

Delegates cheered on her goals to take more control of immigration policy, reform health care, mandate addiction treatment, protect free speech for regulated professionals, and her government’s laws affecting transgender people.

The crowd was larger, and seemingly more onside with her than the day before, something Smith noted to reporters after her speech Saturday.

She added she’s hearing enthusiasm from the business community, and Albertans will soon see an improved investment climate because of the deal with Carney.

“It is brand new. People want to see action to be able to believe it,” she said, noting that repealed regulations alone make it a “huge victory” for the province.

“I think people need a little bit of time to to see that it’s real.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2025.

