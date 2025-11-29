Driver arrested for impaired driving after Scarborough crash: police

Photo shows the scene of a head-on collision in Scarborough. (Matt Wilkins/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 29, 2025 11:24 pm.

Last Updated November 29, 2025 11:33 pm.

A person is in police custody for impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision that happened in Scarborough on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the Scarborough Town Centre area, near Progress Avenue and Brimley Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers say both drivers remained at the scene. One of them was detained for impaired driving and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strong wind, rain and widespread snow coming to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and many surrounding areas ahead of significant snow and strong winds that are expected on Sunday. According to CityNews Meteorologist...

DEVELOPING

2h ago

17-year-old boy stabbed inside Scarborough Pizza store: police

Toronto police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Scarborough pizza store on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Lawrence Avenue East...

8h ago

'Fire is still burning': Thorncliffe Park fire to keep residents out of their homes indefinitely

There is no timeline for residents to return to their homes after a five-alarm fire forced the evacuation of neighbouring buildings in Thorncliffe Park. "The fire is still burning behind the walls,"...

5h ago

Packages of broccoli florets recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling packages of broccoli florets due to possible Salmonella contamination. Officials say the 900 g bags of Your Fresh Market brand of florets from...

13h ago

Top Stories

Strong wind, rain and widespread snow coming to the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and many surrounding areas ahead of significant snow and strong winds that are expected on Sunday. According to CityNews Meteorologist...

DEVELOPING

2h ago

17-year-old boy stabbed inside Scarborough Pizza store: police

Toronto police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Scarborough pizza store on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Lawrence Avenue East...

8h ago

'Fire is still burning': Thorncliffe Park fire to keep residents out of their homes indefinitely

There is no timeline for residents to return to their homes after a five-alarm fire forced the evacuation of neighbouring buildings in Thorncliffe Park. "The fire is still burning behind the walls,"...

5h ago

Packages of broccoli florets recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling packages of broccoli florets due to possible Salmonella contamination. Officials say the 900 g bags of Your Fresh Market brand of florets from...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Widespread snowfall coming on Sunday

Temperatures are expected to drop next week, but first snowfall will hit the Greater Toronto Area. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

5h ago

2:25
Thorncliffe Park residents remain in limbo after fire

Residents of a Thorncliffe Park apartment complex are still waiting to return home, after a fire spread from the parking garage to other parts of the building. Rhianne Campbell speaks to residents stuck in limbo.

5h ago

2:20
No timeline for Thorncliffe Park fire residents to return home

Fire officials say firefighting efforts at neighbouring buildings in Thorncliffe Park continue. Acting Div. Cmdr. Rob Hewson describes it as a smouldering fire in a tight, confined space, which remains an ongoing concern.

12h ago

2:24
Hundreds remain displaced as fire crews fight ‘complex’ fire in Thorncliffe Park

Toronto fire crews continue to battle what they’ve described as one of the most complex fires in years, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents in Thorncliffe Park. Jazan Grewal reports.

November 28, 2025 10:56 pm EST EST

2:33
City of Toronto proposes pilot project to simplify parking signs

Parking in parts of Toronto can be complicated by confusing or excessive street signage. City staff are proposing a pilot project that they say would simplify messages to drivers. Nick Westoll reports.

November 28, 2025 8:02 pm EST EST

More Videos