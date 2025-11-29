Driver arrested for impaired driving after Scarborough crash: police

A person is in police custody for impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision that happened in Scarborough on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the Scarborough Town Centre area, near Progress Avenue and Brimley Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers say both drivers remained at the scene. One of them was detained for impaired driving and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.