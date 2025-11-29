Independent report into Quebec Liberal vote-buying allegations due in January 2026

QUÉBEC — The Quebec Liberal Party says a retired judge hired to investigate allegations of cash payments during the party’s leadership race will have to submit a report by the end of January 2026.

The party’s executive signed off on the independent investigation mandate given to retired judge Jacques R. Fournier, a former chief justice of the Quebec Superior Court, who will look at whether payments intended to influence votes were made, identifying individuals and amounts involved and the number of votes concerned.

In an article published last week, the Journal de Montréal revealed alleged text messages involving unidentified parties suggesting that members who supported Leader Pablo Rodriguez during the race received cash rewards.

On Wednesday, Quebec’s anticorruption police, known as UPAC, said they were also verifying information regarding the allegations dogging the Quebec Liberals before deciding whether to pursue a full investigation.

The Quebec Liberals have been mired in crisis since Marwah Rizqy, the former parliamentary leader, dismissed her chief of staff, Geneviève Hinse, a close associate of Rodriguez, without consulting him, leading to Rizqy’s suspension from caucus.

In a news release Friday, party president Rafael P. Ferraro reiterated Rodriguez’s commitment to making the Fournier report public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2025.

The Canadian Press