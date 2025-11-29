Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in Bloordale Village

Toronto police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Bloordale Village.

Investigators say a man approached someone from behind in the Bloor Street West and Brock Avenue area just before 9:30 a.m. on November 27 and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The man then fled the scene and was last seen running south towards Dufferin Mall.

The suspect is described as Black, in their 20s, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.