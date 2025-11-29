Manitoba government has no plan to lift ban on U.S. alcohol sales: Premier Kinew

A sign is placed in front of the American whiskey section at a B.C. liquor store after top selling American made products have been removed from shelves in Vancouver on Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 29, 2025 4:08 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2025 7:22 am.

WINNIPEG — Manitoba residents looking to buy a bottle of their favourite American-made liquor will have to keep searching.

Premier Wab Kinew says his province has no plan to ease its ban on the sale of American alcohol.

Several provinces, including Manitoba, pulled American booze from shelves in response to tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Nova Scotia announced earlier this week it would sell off its remaining stock of U.S. liquor beginning Monday and donate the proceeds to charity food organizations.

Kinew says it “makes sense” for the province to consider a similar approach.

He says the prohibition hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Trump administration, and keeping American booze off shelves could convince the president to back off on tariffs.

“This is one of the tools that we’ve used that’s actually gotten the attention of the Trump administration,” Kinew told a news conference Friday. “So in order to push back against Donald Trump’s tariffs, keeping the American booze off the shelves is good.”

Top Stories

City of Toronto staff propose pilot project to simplify street parking signage

If approved by Toronto city council, the pilot project would last for up to 18 months and cost approximately $150,000.

11h ago

Canadians fighting rare cancer may have to pay $600K for last-ditch treatment

Access to a vital therapy, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada, health advocates say. The one-time treatment, called CAR T-cell...

13h ago

Airlines work to fix software glitch on A320 aircraft and some flights are disrupted

Airlines around the world reported short-term disruptions heading into the weekend as they fixed software on a widely used commercial aircraft, after an analysis found the computer code may have contributed...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Cavalcade of Lights to brighten up Nathan Phillips Square

Winter markets are in full swing and Christmas trees are lighting across the city this weekend, highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the One-of-a-Kind show and the Cavalcade of Lights. Keep in mind,...

November 27, 2025 2:51 pm EST EST

