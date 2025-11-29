Pope arrives in Lebanon in a bid to bring hope to a war-wracked region

BEIRUT (AP) — Pope Leo XIV landed in Lebanon on Sunday aiming to bring a message of hope to its long-suffering people and bolster a crucial Christian community in the Middle East.

He arrived at a precarious moment for the small Mediterranean country after years of successive crises. Leo is fulfilling a promise of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who had wanted to visit for years but was unable to as his health worsened.

Lebanon is the second leg of Leo’s first official foreign trip, after Turkey, where he marked an important Christian anniversary as Ankara has positioned itself as a key intermediary in talks to end the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

Leo had two key appointments in Istanbul before flying to Beirut: a prayer at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral and a divine liturgy with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, whose invitation was the impetus for his visit.

In the Armenian cathedral, Leo praised the “courageous Christian witness of the Armenian people throughout history, often amid tragic circumstances.” It was a reference to the World War I-era slaughter of Armenians by Ottoman Turks.

Francis had termed the massacre a “genocide,” angering Turkey, which denies a genocide took place. Leo was more diplomatic in his words on Turkish soil.

In Lebanon, Leo was expected to try to encourage Lebanese who believe their leaders have failed them, and to call on Lebanese Christians to stay or, if they have already moved abroad, to come home.

Francis often quoted St. John Paul II, who in 1989 said that Lebanon was a “message” of fraternity and coexistence. Under Lebanon’s power-sharing system, the country’s president is always a Maronite Christian, the prime minister a Sunni Muslim and the parliamentary speaker a Shiite.

At the Beirut airport, where his plane landed with a Lebanese military jet escort, Leo was greeted first by President Joseph Aoun, then by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

He moved through the streets of the Lebanese capital in a closed popemobile, a highly rare security measure, while Lebanese troops deployed on both sides of the road and a helicopter flew overhead.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, had declined to discuss the types of vehicles Leo would use in Lebanon or the security precautions taken. The visit came just a week after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed five people, including a top Hezbollah official.

As the convoy reached the entrance of the presidential palace, a dance troupe performed dabke, a traditional Arab folk dance, under heavy rain.

Lebanon, a Muslim-majority country where about a third of the population is Christian, has always been a priority for the Vatican, a bulwark for Christians throughout the region. After years of conflict, Christian communities that date from the time of the Apostles have shrunk.

“The Holy Father is coming at a very difficult moment for Lebanon and for our region,” said Bishop George, archbishop of the Melkite Greek Catholic Archeparchy of Beirut. Lebanese are worried about the future, he said, and still fear a possible return to all-out war with Israel.

The pope’s visit “shows that Lebanon is not forgotten,” he told reporters.

Series of crises

In 2019, the country’s currency and banking system collapsed and many Lebanese saw their savings evaporate. The financial crisis drove shortages of electricity, fuel and medicine.

Another disaster followed in August 2020, when hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate improperly stored at the Beirut port detonated in an explosion that killed 218 people, wounded thousands more and caused billions of dollars in damage.

The highlight of Leo’s Lebanese visit will come on his last day, Tuesday, when leads a silent prayer at the site of the blast and meets with some of the victims.

Lebanese citizens saw the blast as the result of government negligence, coming on top of the economic crisis. But an investigation has repeatedly stalled, and five years on, no official has been convicted. There are hopes among Lebanese that Leo will demand accountability from Lebanon’s political class.

Another important moment will come when Leo meets with young Lebanese. He’s expected to give them words of encouragement, amid the decades-long flight abroad, while also acknowledging their disillusionment over the failures of generations before them.

Lebanon’s ongoing conflict with Israel

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last year that nominally ended a two-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel continues to launch near-daily airstrikes that it says aim to stop the militant group from rebuilding. The war killed more than 4,000 people in Lebanon and causing widespread destruction.

The pope “is coming to bless us and for the sake of peace,” said Farah Saadeh, a Beirut resident walking on the city’s seaside promenade. “We hope nothing is going to happen after his departure.”

Before Leo’s arrival, Hezbollah urged the pope to express his “rejection to injustice and aggression” that the country is being subjected to. referring to the Israeli strikes.

The group also urged its supporters to line up along the papal convoy route from the airport to the presidential palace, which is punctuated by bombed-out buildings from the recent war. Hundreds of them did so, waving the flags of Lebanon and the Vatican.

Mounir Younes, the leader of a Hezbollah-affiliated scout troupe, said they aimed to send a message about “the importance of coexistence and national unity.”

“Muslim-Christian coexistence is a great wealth that we must hold onto,” he said.

Hezbollah — a primarily Shiite group — has allied with several Christian political groups in the country, including the Free Patriotic Movement and Marada Movement. However, the Christian party with the largest parliamentary bloc, the Lebanese Forces, is an opponent of Hezbollah and has criticized the group for pulling the country into a war with Israel. The country is now deeply divided over calls for the group to disarm.

Syrian Christians

In neighboring Syria, hundreds of thousands of Christians fled during the country’s 14 years of civil war.

The country’s former autocratic President Bashar Assad was ousted in an offensive led by Islamist insurgents last December. Since then, there have been outbreaks of sectarian violence and some attacks on religious minorities, including a suicide attack on a church in Damascus in June.

While the new government has condemned attacks on minorities, many accuse it of looking the other way or being unable to control allied armed groups.

A delegation of some 300 Syrian Christians, headed by a Greek Melkite Catholic priest, traveled to Lebanon to join a meeting between Leo and youth groups and pray in a public mass on Beirut’s waterfront.

“We are in need of someone like the pope to come and give us hope as Christians” at a time of “fear of an unknown future,” said 24-year-old Dima Awwad, one of the delegation members. “We wish that the pope would come to visit Syria as he visited Lebanon, to reassure the people and to feel that we are present as eastern Christians and that we need to be in this place.”

___

Associated Press writers Kareem Chehayeb, Bassem Mroue and Ali Sharafeddine in Beirut contributed to this report.

___

Nicole Winfield And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press










