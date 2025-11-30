Filipino grocery chain brings viral dance party to Scarborough

A popular Filipino supermarket chain is going viral for its late night dance parties throughout North America. As OMNI News' Keisha Balabat tells us, those groovy vibes have arrived in the GTA.

By Keisha Balabat & Joseph Ryan

Posted November 30, 2025 8:50 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2025 8:52 pm.

A grocery store turned into a dance floor this weekend as Filipino supermarket chain Seafood City hosted its viral holiday “Late Night Madness” party in Scarborough.

“Late Night Madness” has been gaining traction since the series launched in the U.S. back in October for Filipino American History Month.

The event is designed to bring Toronto’s Filipino community together blending food and culture.

“This is all about family bonding, togetherness of the Filipino community,” Melchor Salazar, a branch manager of Seafood City said.

Some partygoers say they came after seeing videos of previous parties blow up on social media.

“I think it was the Mississauga party where it looked really fun,” one attendee said.

For others, the event offered a connection to home.

I’ve been here for almost four years. I saw the video on TikTok from the other location and I felt like it’s very fun,” said another attendee. “I saw a lot of Filipinos together and I wanted to be here to have fun as well.”

Seafood City says the parties will continue with events planned across the country this December. Some of the stops include Calgary, Winnipeg, Mississauga, Edmonton, and a return to Scarborough.

