Trump says he’ll release MRI results; he doesn’t know what part of his body was scanned

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on Air Force One from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 30, 2025 6:35 pm.

Last Updated November 30, 2025 8:11 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would release the results of his MRI test that he received in October.

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” the president said during an exchange with reporters as he traveled back to Washington from Florida.

He said the results of the MRI were “perfect.”

The White House has so far declined to detail why Trump had an MRI during his physical last month, or on what part of his body.

The press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has said that the president received “advanced imaging” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “as part of his routine physical examination” and that the results showed Trump remains in “exceptional physical health.”

Trump added Sunday that he has “no idea” on what part of his body he got the MRI.

“It was just an MRI,” he said. “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

The Associated Press

