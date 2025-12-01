Canadian injured in West Bank in what local group calls assault by Israeli settlers

Israeli soldiers disperse protesters calling for the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in the Nur Shams refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2025 2:17 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2025 2:41 pm.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is “aware of a Canadian citizen injured in the West Bank” and is providing consular help after an incident this past weekend reportedly involving Israeli settlers.

A local organization called Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine says settlers attacked one Canadian and three Italians who were taking part in programs to protect Palestinians from settler violence.

The attack appears to have happened in the early hours of Sunday near Jericho and the organization says it involved the four activists being kicked and punched.

The group says the settlers also destroyed solar panels and stole sheep, echoing numerous other attacks that have become much more frequent and violent over the past two years.

Global Affairs Canada says it “strongly condemns the violent acts committed by extremist settlers” and opposes any talk of Israel annexing the Palestinian territories, something called for by some senior Israeli ministers.

The department notes Canada has imposed four rounds of sanctions related to extremist settler violence targeting Palestinians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Particle board fuelling fire at Thorncliffe Park apartments as response enters 5th day: Toronto chief

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said he hasn't seen an incident similar to the Thorncliffe Park one in his 30-year career.

54m ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

7h ago

Fire hoses 'intentionally activated' inside newly built Durham condo causing major damage: police

Officers say the incident happened in the Courtice area at 1607 Regional Highway 2 shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday.

19m ago

Woman, 43, charged with assault at North York protest

A Mississauga woman was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection with an assault that took place at a demonstration in North York. According to investigators, 43-year-old Dina Sheikh Saleem...

1h ago

Top Stories

Particle board fuelling fire at Thorncliffe Park apartments as response enters 5th day: Toronto chief

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said he hasn't seen an incident similar to the Thorncliffe Park one in his 30-year career.

54m ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

7h ago

Fire hoses 'intentionally activated' inside newly built Durham condo causing major damage: police

Officers say the incident happened in the Courtice area at 1607 Regional Highway 2 shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday.

19m ago

Woman, 43, charged with assault at North York protest

A Mississauga woman was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection with an assault that took place at a demonstration in North York. According to investigators, 43-year-old Dina Sheikh Saleem...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Eglinton LRT on its last day of testing, Ontario extends one fare program

In a press conference with Metrolinx CEO, provincial and municipal leaders, transit riders were told today would be the last day of testing for the Eglinton LRT and the province will be extending its One Fare program.

4h ago

2:08
Lake-effect snow moving into Toronto

Seasonably cold conditions continue for the GTA, ahead of lake-effect flurries expected throughout the week.

18h ago

2:32
Filipino grocery store parties held in Toronto

A popular Filipino supermarket chain is going viral for its late night dance parties throughout North America. As OMNI News' Keisha Balabat tells us, those groovy vibes have arrived in the GTA.

14h ago

2:51
Holiday events bringing cheer to Toronto and the GTA

Rhianne Campbell has a full rundown of Christmas events to put you into the holiday spirit.

20h ago

2:23
Inglewood Drive converts to Kringlewood for the holiday season

Every year residents in the Moore Park neighbourhood line their street with dozens of 14-foot tall inflatable Santas. CityNews' Rob Leth ventured into the larger-than-life collection of Kris Kringles and files his report.

21h ago

More Videos