Canadian injured in West Bank in what local group calls assault by Israeli settlers

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says it is “aware of a Canadian citizen injured in the West Bank” and is providing consular help after an incident this past weekend reportedly involving Israeli settlers.

A local organization called Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine says settlers attacked one Canadian and three Italians who were taking part in programs to protect Palestinians from settler violence.

The attack appears to have happened in the early hours of Sunday near Jericho and the organization says it involved the four activists being kicked and punched.

The group says the settlers also destroyed solar panels and stole sheep, echoing numerous other attacks that have become much more frequent and violent over the past two years.

Global Affairs Canada says it “strongly condemns the violent acts committed by extremist settlers” and opposes any talk of Israel annexing the Palestinian territories, something called for by some senior Israeli ministers.

The department notes Canada has imposed four rounds of sanctions related to extremist settler violence targeting Palestinians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press