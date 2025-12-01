Hong Kong to set up inquiry into deadly fire

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a press conference with a darken screen in the aftermath of a deadly fire in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 1, 2025 10:44 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 12:10 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will set up an independent commission of inquiry headed by a judge to determine the cause of a deadly apartment block fire that shocked the city and make recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again, its leader said Tuesday.

John Lee, the chief executive of the Chinese region, pledged to overcome vested interests and pursue accountability for a fire that killed at least 151 people.

“We must uncover the truth, ensure that justice is served, let the deceased rest in peace and provide comfort to the living,” he told the media at a 30-minute weekly appearance completely dominated by last week’s blaze.

The fire started in scaffolding that had been set up around the Wang Fuk Court complex for maintenance work and spread to seven of the eight towers. They were home to more than 4,600 people and many have been left homeless.

The initial investigation has focused on why the fire expanded so rapidly, overwhelming firefighting efforts.

Authorities have cited both high winds and substandard materials used for the maintenance work — both highly flammable foam panels that had been used to block the windows and the green netting — which is required to be flame-retardant — hung around the scaffolding.

Lee said that those responsible had mixed substandard netting with qualified netting “so as to cheat the inspection.”

Police and the city’s anti-corruption authorities have already detained 14 people, including the directors and an engineering consultant of a construction company. Thirteen of them have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The Associated Press




