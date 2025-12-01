New HIV prevention guidelines say doctors should not be ‘gatekeeping’ PrEP

A photograph of an HIV self-test kits, photographed at the Toronto People With Aids Foundation office, in Toronto, Friday, Feb., 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2025 12:01 am.

Last Updated December 1, 2025 5:27 am.

A coalition of doctors across Canada is releasing a new guideline for prescribing medications that can prevent HIV infection, with a strong focus on increasing the promotion and awareness of the expanding class of drugs.

The clinical guideline published Monday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal provides 31 recommendations and 10 good practices for prescribing antiretroviral medication before and after a potential HIV exposure to prevent infection.

Lead author Dr. Darrell Tan said 19 physicians volunteered their time over the last three years to review the latest research and write the new guidelines, as the range of available pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) options has expanded since the last guidance was released in 2017.

The recommendations are aimed at reducing the rise of HIV infections in Canada over the last several years, in pursuit of the country’s goal to eliminate the sexually transmitted infection as a public health threat by 2030.

“We’re not at all on track to reach that ambitious target,” said Tan, a physician-scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said HIV diagnosis rates steadily increased from 2021 to 2023, the most recent data available.

There was a 35 per cent increase in new HIV cases from 2022 to 2023, with 2,434 diagnoses. There were 1,800 first-time diagnoses in 2022 and more than 1,450 in 2021.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research said 2024 data will be released Monday.

Tan said that rise is rooted in “deep historical and structural inequities” that have positioned specific populations at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing PrEP and PEP.

More than one-third of new infections are in women, 38 per cent are in gay, bisexual, and other men having sex with men, and 25 per cent are in people who inject drugs.

Infections have heavily affected some Indigenous communities, with more cases in Saskatchewan and Manitoba than the national average.

Tan said it’s “disappointing” that national, provincial, regional and territorial authorities have not promoted more public health messaging on PrEP and PEP to counteract the stigma that can surround these medications.

“Almost everyone in Canada knows unequivocally that public health authorities think that influenza vaccination is something that they would support,” Tan said.

“It’s a failure of public health and authorities to push the message out in a positive way.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it provides national leadership for the prevention and control of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections through its guide on the subject for health professionals.

In it, the federal agency has referred to HIV PrEP guidelines developed by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research’s Canadian HIV Trials Network.

The guideline

The new guideline states that a health provider should prescribe PrEP to someone who is seeking it, even if they don’t disclose their HIV risk factors, rather than doctors “gatekeeping” access.

“There are many reasons people may not disclose HIV risk behaviours to health care providers, including shame, medical mistrust, and structural barriers linked to homophobia, transphobia, racism, colonial practices, HIV stigma, and other forms of discrimination,” the guideline states.

Dr. Ameeta Singh, a member of the guideline committee, said this is aimed at lowering the barrier to accessing PrEP.

Doctors across specialties, such as primary care and reproductive health, should also actively offer the medication if they identify risk, such as condomless sex, previous bacterial sexually transmitted infection, a higher number of partners and injection drug-use.

The expanding range of available PrEP choices is also addressed, and the guideline outlines appropriate scenarios in which they should be offered. In addition to daily and “on demand” pills, Health Canada approved a long-acting injectable medication in 2024.

This long-acting option is taken every two months, which Singh said is a particularly beneficial option for people who inject drugs and have unstable housing, as it would be challenging to take a daily pill.

“This is where injectable agents have huge potential,” said Singh, a clinical professor in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alberta.

She said the next step is for policy makers to make implementing this guidance a priority.

Action

Dr. Sean Rourke, a scientist with the MAP Center for Urban Health Solutions at St. Michael’s Hospital, said he would have liked the guideline to more heavily address how to reach communities with the highest HIV rates — particularly Indigenous people in the Prairies.

Indigenous Peoples represented 19.6 per cent of new HIV diagnoses in 2023 (where race/ethnicity was reported), and only five per cent of the population, according to Communities, Alliances and Networks, which addresses HIV issues within an Indigenous context.

“There’s nothing in the paper about how you reach these people,” he said.

Rourke and a team of HIV advocates have been partnering with Indigenous leaders to reach people in Canada’s hardest hit communities. An HIV testing program they launched in March for underserved and remote communities in the Prairies has tested more than 15,000 people.

“Those that are the most vulnerable. It’s impacting them, three or four times more than it would have otherwise because other things have happened and the safety net is not there,” he said.

Rourke said solutions like this testing program already exist to address well-established health inequities.

However, he said, “It doesn’t happen on its own. And that’s the problem.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tentative deal reached for Toronto housing workers after historic strike mandate

More than 800 frontline workers at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) could soon see improved working conditions after their union, CUPE Local 79,...

2h ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

1h ago

Nearly half of immigrants say temporary foreign workers fill the jobs Canadians don't want: OMNI-Leger poll

Diana Donat looks at the construction site where her house once stood, across the street from her restaurant. She's not sure whether some of the construction workers she sees are here on temporary visas....

2h ago

'It's been very stressful': Residents spending 4th day away from home due to Thorncliffe Park fire

Residents at two East York apartment buildings will spend a fourth day out of their homes with no time frame for when they might be able to return. A five-alarm fire around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 11...

30m ago

Top Stories

Tentative deal reached for Toronto housing workers after historic strike mandate

More than 800 frontline workers at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) could soon see improved working conditions after their union, CUPE Local 79,...

2h ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

1h ago

Nearly half of immigrants say temporary foreign workers fill the jobs Canadians don't want: OMNI-Leger poll

Diana Donat looks at the construction site where her house once stood, across the street from her restaurant. She's not sure whether some of the construction workers she sees are here on temporary visas....

2h ago

'It's been very stressful': Residents spending 4th day away from home due to Thorncliffe Park fire

Residents at two East York apartment buildings will spend a fourth day out of their homes with no time frame for when they might be able to return. A five-alarm fire around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 11...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Lake-effect snow moving into Toronto

Seasonably cold conditions continue for the GTA, ahead of lake-effect flurries expected throughout the week.

11h ago

2:32
Filipino grocery store parties held in Toronto

A popular Filipino supermarket chain is going viral for its late night dance parties throughout North America. As OMNI News' Keisha Balabat tells us, those groovy vibes have arrived in the GTA.

7h ago

2:51
Holiday events bringing cheer to Toronto and the GTA

Rhianne Campbell has a full rundown of Christmas events to put you into the holiday spirit.

14h ago

2:44
Israel PM requests presidential pardon in corruption trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a pardon from Israel’s president in his years-long corruption trial. Why Netanyahu says the move would benefit Israel and what it would mean for his political future.

15h ago

1:14
Residents spending 4th day away from home due to Thorncliffe Park fire

Residents at two East York apartment buildings are spending a fourth day out of their homes with no time frame for when they might be able to return after a five-alarm fire on Thursday.

18h ago

More Videos