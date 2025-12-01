Ontario food bank usage at a record high for 9th consecutive year: report

Food bank use in Ontario is at another record high, with more than one million people relying on emergency food services, a staggering 8.7 million times over the past year, according to a new Feed Ontario Hunger report released Monday.

“Key takeaways from this year’s report is that food bank use has once again reached an all-time record high,” said Carolyn Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Feed Ontario.

The report shows between April 2024 and March 2025, one in three visitors were children or people living with disabilities. Meanwhile, one in four had a job but still didn’t earn enough to keep up with the cost of food.

At North York Harvest Food Bank, staff warn the numbers in the provincial report reflect what is happening across the city.

“People who are visiting our services are spending over 70 per cent of their income, monthly, on housing,” said a food bank worker at the North York Harvest Food Bank.

“And so it leaves so little for everything else, whether that be transportation to work, a coat for their child, medication, or even food.” he said.

Officials are calling for policy change, urging all levels of government to prioritize poverty reduction, improve social assistance programs, provide equitable employment and affordable housing.

“In the short term, if people do have the capacity to support your local food bank this holiday season, that would be incredible,” Stewart said.