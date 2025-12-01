Richmond Hill municipal office proposes ending council-led community events by 2027

Richmond Hill’s municipal office is calling for major changes to how community events are organized in the city, including ending the long-standing practice of the mayor and councillors running their own events independently.

A report presented at November’s Committee of the Whole meeting suggests that, starting in 2027, all community events should be managed directly by the city rather than individual elected officials. The staff report was passed at last week’s City Council meeting.

Staff say the change would reduce pressure on municipal employees, who are often required to help councillors plan and run events outside regular working hours. The report also raises questions about transparency and oversight in how some council-run events are arranged.

Deputy Mayor Godwin Chan pushed back, saying the financial records for these events have always been available to the public.

“I have organized these events for more than ten years, and everything is clearly available online,” Chan said.

“You can see exactly which organizations backed the events. Whether it creates a conflict of interest really depends on personal integrity.”

For years, events hosted by the mayor and councillors have been a way for residents to connect directly with local representatives. Chan said he worries that moving all event planning under the city could weaken that relationship.

During the meeting, a councillor suggested allowing each member of council to continue to host one community event a year, with the city running four larger citywide events. The motion was rejected in a narrow 5-4 vote.

“At this stage, we do not have a concrete picture of whether communication with residents will stay the same, improve or need more attention,” he said.

If the recommendation is approved, the transition to city-led community events would begin in 2027. The mayor and councillors will still be able to host their own events next year.

With files from Percta Lam, OMNI News