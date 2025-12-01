Thomson, Weston families’ bid for Hudson’s Bay charter to go uncontested: source

The 1670 royal charter signed by King Charles II establishing Hudson's Bay, is shown on display at the Manitoba Museum where it was loaned to be displayed alongside its permanent collection of Hudson's Bay artifacts, in this 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Manitoba Museum **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2025 9:38 pm.

Last Updated December 1, 2025 10:13 pm.

TORONTO — No competing bids for Hudson’s Bay’s royal charter have emerged, paving the way for the Thomson and Weston families to purchase the artifact for $18 million, a source says.

The Canadian Press is not naming the source familiar with the auction process because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The charter signed by King Charles II in 1670 is one of the oldest documents connected to Canada and even predates the country. It created Hudson’s Bay and gave the business a fur-trading monopoly along with control of one-third of modern Canada and Indigenous relations for decades to come.

It has been in need of a new home since HBC filed for creditor protection in March and began selling assets, including its leases and 4,400 pieces of art and artifacts, to make back some of the $1 billion it owed creditors.

DKRT Family Corp. and Wittington Investments Ltd. — holding companies belonging to the Thomsons and Westons, respectively — were set to jointly offer $18 million as a starting bid in an auction scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone wanting to participate in the sale had to signal their interest to HBC’s financial advisor Reflect Advisors by last Friday.

With no one willing to square off against the families, who are among the wealthiest in the country, the bid will likely be named the successful one for the charter. If HBC deems them victorious, it will still need a court’s approval for the sale to go through.

Lawyers for both families and a spokesperson for HBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The Thomsons and Westons have said they plan to immediately and permanently donate the charter to the Archives of Manitoba, the Manitoba Museum, the Canadian Museum of History and the Royal Ontario Museum.

While the four institutions will share the document equally, the Thomsons and Westons have said they would like the charter to go on display first in Winnipeg, where HBC was based after moving its headquarters from England. It later moved to Toronto.

The Thomsons are best known for being media barons. They are the namesake in tech conglomerate Thomson Reuters Corp. The Westons are known for their ties to Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

Both families made plays for the charter earlier this year, but more recently, decided to band together and make a joint bid.

Their promised donation of the charter will come with $5 million they offered to help fund the conservation, education and tours for the document.

The Desmarais family and Power Corp. of Canada, along with the Hennick family Foundation, have also committed additional support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario food bank usage at a record high for 9th consecutive year: report

Food bank use in Ontario is at another record high, with more than one million people relying on emergency food services, a staggering 8.7 million times over the past year, according to a new Feed Ontario...

2h ago

Algoma Steel issues layoff notices to 1,000 workers

Algoma Steel plans to lay off more than 1,000 workers over the coming months. "The North American steel market is highly integrated, and Algoma Steel has been significantly impacted by the unprecedented...

5h ago

Lamborghini driver flees after striking pedestrian

A driver fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in the Harbourfront area Monday evening, according to police. Officers say the incident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the Queens Quay West and...

1h ago

Particle board fuelling fire at Thorncliffe Park apartments as response enters 5th day: Toronto chief

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said he hasn't seen an incident similar to the Thorncliffe Park one in his 30-year career.

3h ago

