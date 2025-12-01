More than 800 frontline workers at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) could soon see improved working conditions after their union, CUPE Local 79, announced a tentative agreement with the two corporations.

The deal comes on the heels of an unprecedented employee mobilization providing essential services to tenants across the city. Earlier this fall, Local 79 members delivered the strongest strike mandate in the history of TCHC and TSHC, underscoring what union leaders described as a new level of unity and determination among housing staff.

“This tentative agreement is the direct result of workers organizing, standing together and insisting on fairness,” said Nas Yadollahi, President of CUPE Local 79.

“Members made it clear that they deserve working conditions that keep them safe, proper supports needed to deliver quality services to tenants, and this agreement reflects that collective power.”

The tentative deal still requires ratification by union members. Details of the agreement have not yet been released.

Toronto Community Housing is the largest social housing provider in Canada, while Toronto Seniors Housing oversees housing and services for older residents.