Peel Regional Police say two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday morning.

The collision happened around 9:22 a.m. at Goreway Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard, approaching Castlemore Road. Police confirmed both victims were transported to a local hospital following the incident.

Investigators said the southbound lanes of Goreway Drive at Cottrelle are closed as officers examine the scene.

No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the ages of the pedestrians have been released.