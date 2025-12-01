2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 1, 2025 11:10 am.

Peel Regional Police say two pedestrians were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Monday morning.

The collision happened around 9:22 a.m. at Goreway Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard, approaching Castlemore Road. Police confirmed both victims were transported to a local hospital following the incident.

Investigators said the southbound lanes of Goreway Drive at Cottrelle are closed as officers examine the scene.

No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the ages of the pedestrians have been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

4h ago

Ontario extends 'One Fare' transit program for GTHA

The Ontario government is extending its One Fare program for another two years, a move officials say will continue to ease costs for commuters across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Launched...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached for Toronto housing workers after historic strike mandate

More than 800 frontline workers at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) could soon see improved working conditions after their union, CUPE Local 79,...

47m ago

Richmond Hill municipal office proposes ending council-led community events by 2027

Richmond Hill’s municipal office is calling for major changes to how community events are organized in the city, including ending the long-standing practice of the mayor and councillors running their...

6m ago

Top Stories

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto Monday night into Tuesday

The city is kicking off December with a wintry mix, with flurries, snow, and chilly wind chills in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke to a mix of sun and cloud with a...

4h ago

Ontario extends 'One Fare' transit program for GTHA

The Ontario government is extending its One Fare program for another two years, a move officials say will continue to ease costs for commuters across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Launched...

1h ago

Tentative deal reached for Toronto housing workers after historic strike mandate

More than 800 frontline workers at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC) could soon see improved working conditions after their union, CUPE Local 79,...

47m ago

Richmond Hill municipal office proposes ending council-led community events by 2027

Richmond Hill’s municipal office is calling for major changes to how community events are organized in the city, including ending the long-standing practice of the mayor and councillors running their...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Lake-effect snow moving into Toronto

Seasonably cold conditions continue for the GTA, ahead of lake-effect flurries expected throughout the week.

15h ago

2:32
Filipino grocery store parties held in Toronto

A popular Filipino supermarket chain is going viral for its late night dance parties throughout North America. As OMNI News' Keisha Balabat tells us, those groovy vibes have arrived in the GTA.

11h ago

2:51
Holiday events bringing cheer to Toronto and the GTA

Rhianne Campbell has a full rundown of Christmas events to put you into the holiday spirit.

17h ago

2:23
Inglewood Drive converts to Kringlewood for the holiday season

Every year residents in the Moore Park neighbourhood line their street with dozens of 14-foot tall inflatable Santas. CityNews' Rob Leth ventured into the larger-than-life collection of Kris Kringles and files his report.

18h ago

2:44
Israel PM requests presidential pardon in corruption trial

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a pardon from Israel’s president in his years-long corruption trial. Why Netanyahu says the move would benefit Israel and what it would mean for his political future.

19h ago

More Videos