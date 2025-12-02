Blue Jays, Cody Ponce finalizing 3-year, $30M deal: report

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted December 2, 2025 6:56 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays are searching for another overseas success story.

Right-hander Cody Ponce is finalizing a three-year, $30-million agreement with the Blue Jays, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday.

The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal reported the deal first.

Ponce, 31, last pitched in the major leagues in 2021 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, recording a 7.04 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 11 walks over 38.1 innings.

He has split time between the Japan Pacific League, Japan Eastern League and the KBO in South Korea since.

More to come

