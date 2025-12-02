Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz face May trial date in gambling case

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2025 12:11 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 12:55 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz are facing a May trial on federal charges that they took bribes to help gamblers betting on their pitches.

U.S. District Court Judge Kiyo Matsumoto on Tuesday said jury selection would tentatively begin May 4 in Brooklyn federal court, with the trial opening the following week or sooner.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Sherman told the judge at the brief hearing that prosecutors anticipate the trial could last two weeks.

He said both sides have been in discussions since the pitchers were arrested last month, but have not yet talked about a possible plea deal in the case to avoid trial.

Matsumoto initially proposed a February trial date, but prosecutors and defense lawyers pushed for a spring start.

Sherman said prosecutors began providing defense lawyers evidence and other materials this week in anticipation of a trial, including hundreds of gigabytes of files pulled from a number of electronic devices.

Clase, Ortiz and their lawyers declined to comment outside the courtroom. They’re due back in court Jan. 15.

The two have been out on bond since pleading not guilty last month to wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery.

According to prosecutors, the two accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to help two unnamed gamblers in their native Dominican Republic win at least $460,000 on bets placed on the speed and outcome of their pitches.

They allege that Clase, the Guardians’ star closer, began providing the bettors with information about his pitches in 2023 and then recruited Ortiz into the scheme earlier this year.

Lawyers for the men have denied the charges. Ortiz’s lawyer has maintained that payments between his client and individuals in the Dominican Republic were for legal activities, not payoffs.

Clase, 27, is a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year who is on the fourth season of a $20 million, five-year contract.

Ortiz, 26, earned a $782,600 salary this year as a starting pitcher for the Guardians.

The two pitchers have been on nondisciplinary paid leave since July, when MLB began investigating what it said was unusually high in-game betting activity when they pitched.

The Guardians open spring training in February. The team’s home opener is April 3.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Woman found on fire inside tent in Etobicoke, police say

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Toronto police officers found her on fire inside a tent in south Etobicoke. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard...

1h ago

Ontario auditor general finds province not properly overseeing doctor billings

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general has found that the province is not properly overseeing doctors' billings, including in a few cases of physicians billing for more than 24 hours in a day or working...

58m ago

Province reports Eglinton Crosstown passes final operating test, TTC advocates reiterate calls for transparency

Metrolinx and the TTC haven't yet provided an opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Crews still need to declare 'substantial completion.'

1h ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

1h ago

