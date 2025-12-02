Franklin the Turtle book publisher condemns ‘violent’ post by U.S. defense secretary

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures during a press conference after a meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernadez) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2025 2:11 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 5:14 am.

The publisher of the Franklin series of children’s books says an online post by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth depicting the titular character as a bazooka-wielding soldier is denigrating and violent.

Hegseth shared on social media Sunday a mock cover of a Franklin book titled “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists” with the caption: “For your Christmas wish list.”

In it, a smiling Franklin is seen dressed in military attire — with an American flag patch on his arm — firing a weapon from a helicopter at one of three boats carrying packages.

The post appears in reference to U.S. military strikes against suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

A spokesperson for Kids Can Press, which publishes the popular Canadian series, says Franklin stands for kindness and it condemns how he was depicted.

Reaction on social media ranged from users posting their own mock titles to others who criticized Hegseth for using a Canadian character.

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” reads a statement from Kids Can Press.

“We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

Aside from more than a dozen books, Franklin the Turtle was also featured in an animated children’s television show and on a postage stamp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Overnight snowfall blankets Toronto, GTA with up to 5 cm

Toronto and the GTA will wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday morning, with 3 to 5 centimetres of accumulation forecast across the region. The overnight system left roads and sidewalks coated...

56m ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

59m ago

Lamborghini driver flees after striking female pedestrian at Queens Quay West and Yonge Street

A driver fled the scene after striking a female pedestrian in the Harbourfront area Monday evening, according to police. Officers say the incident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the Queens Quay West...

2h ago

Ontario food bank usage at a record high for 9th consecutive year: report

Food bank use in Ontario is at another record high, with more than one million people relying on emergency food services, a staggering 8.7 million times over the past year, according to a new Feed Ontario...

8h ago

Top Stories

Overnight snowfall blankets Toronto, GTA with up to 5 cm

Toronto and the GTA will wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday morning, with 3 to 5 centimetres of accumulation forecast across the region. The overnight system left roads and sidewalks coated...

56m ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

59m ago

Lamborghini driver flees after striking female pedestrian at Queens Quay West and Yonge Street

A driver fled the scene after striking a female pedestrian in the Harbourfront area Monday evening, according to police. Officers say the incident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the Queens Quay West...

2h ago

Ontario food bank usage at a record high for 9th consecutive year: report

Food bank use in Ontario is at another record high, with more than one million people relying on emergency food services, a staggering 8.7 million times over the past year, according to a new Feed Ontario...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

4:14
Snow accumulating for Tuesday morning commute

Monday night will bring in some snow continuing into the morning commute, with an expected 3-5 cm accumulating. By 10 a.m. some sunshine is expected to peak through with a daytime high of 0°C.

10h ago

2:13
No opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT as line completes final test

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is wrapping up its 30-day revenue service demonstration, marking a major milestone in the beleaguered project. But as Tina Yazdani reports, officials still can't provide an opening date.

13h ago

3:56
Fire continues to burn in an East York condo complex as hundreds remain displaced

A fire continues to burn inside a pair of Toronto condo buildings leaving hundreds displaced for several days now. Shauna Hunt with why the blaze has been so challenging to extinguish.

13h ago

3:09
Snow expected for Tuesday morning commute

Cold temperatures continue for the GTA as more snow is expected by morning.

14h ago

3:45
Thorncliffe Park apartment still on fire days later, residents remain displaced

Toronto fire officials said a blaze continues to burn inside the Thorncliffe Park apartment after days of crews working on site, leaving its residents displaced for the time being.

18h ago

More Videos