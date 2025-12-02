ICE ordering fleet of 20 armoured vehicles from Canadian firm

OTTAWA — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earmarked millions of dollars for a bulk order for 20 armoured vehicles from Canadian defence manufacturer Roshel that are built to resist bullets and bomb blasts.

U.S. government procurement records show the department laying out plans for a rush order worth the equivalent of about C$10 million for 20 Senator STANG emergency response tactical vehicles.

The justification for the sole-source order was published in a partially redacted document on a U.S. federal procurement website on Nov. 26, and the site says a contract was awarded on Nov. 28.

The procurement document declares only Roshel, which is headquartered in Brampton, Ont., meets the department’s requirements for the vehicles needed “to support agents in the field” and can complete the order within 30 days.

“Roshel is uniquely positioned to fulfil this requirement within the necessary time frame, having confirmed immediate availability of vehicles that fully meet ICE’s specifications,” said the document, produced by ICE’s Office of Acquisition Management.

“While other sources were consulted, they had limited quantities available or none could fulfil the entire requirement within the required period of performance, nor meet all technical requirements.”

The purchase was first reported by the U.K.-based newspaper The Independent.

Roshel has said it has sent hundreds of Senator vehicles to Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia, although it makes different types. Company marketing materials state the emergency response vehicle’s floor is outfitted with blast protection.

The department, commonly known as ICE, is awash in controversy and allegations of human rights abuses as U.S. President Donald Trump pursues a campaign to expel vast numbers of immigrants residing in the country illegally.

The order comes despite Trump’s “America-first” trade policy and as he pursues a protracted trade war to poach jobs and plants from the Canadian steel, manufacturing and automotive sectors.

The department turned its nose up at other U.S.-based heavy vehicle manufacturers, saying Alpine Amoring Inc., CITE Armored, Inc., DGM LLC and Lenco Armored Vehicles did not meet all of the requirements or timeline.

“Delaying this procurement to pursue a fully competitive action would significantly impact operational readiness and hinder ICE’s ability to deploy mission-critical resources in a timely manner,” the procurement document said.

Roshel, Global Affairs Canada and ICE did not immediately replied to requests for comment Tuesday.

The document says the total price tag for the vehicle fleet will likely run US$7,331,200.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press