Man injured in Mississauga carjacking
Posted December 2, 2025 10:15 pm.
Last Updated December 2, 2025 10:25 pm.
A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday.
Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m.
The victim was physically assaulted before having his vehicle stolen. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect or suspects fled the area in a dark BMW X5 SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.