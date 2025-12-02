Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was physically assaulted before having his vehicle stolen. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects fled the area in a dark BMW X5 SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.