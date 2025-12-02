Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 2, 2025 10:15 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 10:25 pm.

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was physically assaulted before having his vehicle stolen. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects fled the area in a dark BMW X5 SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of newcomers want Ottawa to deport immigrants who commit a crime: OMNI Poll

Ottawa has lost track of about 33,000 immigrants who are currently seeking to evade an order to leave the country, the president of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told a parliamentary committee...

5h ago

Toronto Police Service seeks extra $93.8M as part of City's 2026 budget

The 2026 budget request from the Toronto Police Service represents a seven-per-cent, year-over-year increase.

21m ago

Woman found on fire inside structure in Etobicoke, police treating fire as suspicious

Toronto police are treating a fire that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries in south Etobicoke as suspicious. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth...

24m ago

Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in random stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in a random attack in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area last week. Officers were called to Dufferin and Castlefield...

2h ago

Top Stories

Majority of newcomers want Ottawa to deport immigrants who commit a crime: OMNI Poll

Ottawa has lost track of about 33,000 immigrants who are currently seeking to evade an order to leave the country, the president of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told a parliamentary committee...

5h ago

Toronto Police Service seeks extra $93.8M as part of City's 2026 budget

The 2026 budget request from the Toronto Police Service represents a seven-per-cent, year-over-year increase.

21m ago

Woman found on fire inside structure in Etobicoke, police treating fire as suspicious

Toronto police are treating a fire that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries in south Etobicoke as suspicious. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth...

24m ago

Suspect wanted for aggravated assault in random stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in a random attack in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area last week. Officers were called to Dufferin and Castlefield...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

2h ago

0:29
Two TTC subway stations to be officially renamed

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

10h ago

0:26
Garbage truck driver struck and killed by his own vehicle

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

10h ago

2:07
Southern Ontario welcomes first week of December with week-long cold temps

The first week of December is set to be a cold one for most of Southern Ontario as temperatures are expected to drop. Stella Acquisto breaks down the weekly forecast.

11h ago

1:51
Woman injured in Scarborough stabbing, suspect still at large

A woman is in hospital with life‑threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

10h ago

More Videos