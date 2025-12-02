Ontario auditor general to release annual report, with focus on health care

TORONTO — Ontario’s auditor general is set to release her annual report today, with a major focus on health care.

Shelley Spence’s office is publishing five audits, along with its annual reviews of government advertising and the government’s responsibilities under the Environmental Bill of Rights.

Three of the audits are on health care, including examining access to primary care, as the government works toward a goal of connecting every Ontarian to primary care by 2029.

The auditor is also issuing reports on oversight of medical education in family medicine and oversight of physician billing, which will look at the Ministry of Health’s systems for identifying inappropriate costs.

In another audit related to health, the report will also examine management of the provincial personal protective equipment stockpile.

The auditor’s report will also include a look at the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority, the regulator for producers of batteries, tires and blue box materials.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press