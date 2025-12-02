Prada Group says it has purchased fashion rival Versace in a deal worth nearly $1.4 billion

A leather good operator works at the Prada factory in Scandicci, Italy, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Colleen Barry, The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2025 5:25 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 7:05 am.

MILAN (AP) — The Prada Group announced Tuesday that it has officially purchased Milan fashion rival Versace in a 1.25 billion euro (nearly $1.4 billion) deal that puts the fashion house known for its sexy silhouettes under the same roof as Prada’s “ugly chic” aesthetic and Miu Miu’s youth-driven appeal.

The highly anticipated deal is expected to relaunch Versace’s fortunes, after middling post-pandemic performance as part of the U.S. luxury group Capri Holdings.

Prada said in a one-line statement that the acquisition had been completed after receiving all regulatory clearances.

Versace’s future

Prada heir Lorenzo Bertelli will steer Versace’s next phase as executive chairman, in addition to his roles as group marketing director and sustainability chief.

The son of co-creative director Miuccia Prada and longtime Prada Group chairman Patrizio Bertelli has said he doesn’t expect to make any swift executive changes at Versace. But Bertelli has said that the company, which places among the top 10 most recognized brands in the world, has long been underperforming in the market.

Prada has underlined that the 47-year-old Versace brand offered “significant untapped growth potential.’’

Versace has been in the midst of a creative relaunch under a new designer, Dario Vitale, who previewed his first collection during Milan Fashion Week in September. He had previously been head of design at Miu Miu, but his move to Versace was unrelated to the Prada deal, executives have said.

Capri Holdings, which owns Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, paid $2 billion for Versace in 2018, but had been struggling to position Versace’s bold profile in the recent era of “quiet luxury.″

Versace represented 20% of Capri Holdings 2024 revenue of 5.2 billion euros. An analyst presentation for the Prada deal said that Versace would represent 13% of the Prada Group’s pro-forma revenues, with Miu Miu coming in at 22% and Prada at 64%. The Prada Group, which also includes Church’s footwear, reported a 17% boost in revenues to 5.4 billion euros last year.

Prada’s in-house manufacturing

The Prada Group has already begun preparations to incorporate crosstown rival Versace into its Italian manufacturing system, a point of pride for the group.

“Making a bag for one brand or another, the know-how is the same,″ Bertelli told reporters last week at the group’s Scandicci leather goods factory, which already makes bags for the Prada and Miu Miu brands and will soon add Versace.

The Prada Group’s has invested 60 million euros in its supply chain this year, including a new leather goods factory near Siena, a new knitwear factory near Perugia as well as increasing production at its factory Church’s footwear factory in Britain and expanding another Tuscan factory. That’s on top of 200 million euros in investments from 2019-24.

Prada’s efforts include an academy that has trained some 570 new artisans over the last 25 years in an in-house training academy operating in the Tuscany, Marche, Veneto and Umbria regions.

Last year, Prada hired 70% of the 120 artisans who trained in the academy. The number of trainees rose by 28% to 152 this year.

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Overnight snowfall blankets Toronto, GTA with up to 5 cm

Toronto and the GTA will wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday morning, with 3 to 5 centimetres of accumulation forecast across the region. The overnight system left roads and sidewalks coated...

54m ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

57m ago

Lamborghini driver flees after striking female pedestrian at Queens Quay West and Yonge Street

A driver fled the scene after striking a female pedestrian in the Harbourfront area Monday evening, according to police. Officers say the incident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the Queens Quay West...

2h ago

Ontario food bank usage at a record high for 9th consecutive year: report

Food bank use in Ontario is at another record high, with more than one million people relying on emergency food services, a staggering 8.7 million times over the past year, according to a new Feed Ontario...

8h ago

