Woman in critical condition after Scarborough stabbing, male suspect at large

Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 2, 2025 8:11 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 8:20 am.

A woman is in hospital with life‑threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Select Avenue near Steeles Avenue East around 7:30 a.m. following reports of a violent attack.

When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is described as life‑threatening.

Investigators say the suspect is male, approximately five feet eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing all black clothing. He fled the scene in a light‑coloured sedan and remains outstanding.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the stabbing or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or surveillance video from the area to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after being struck by the vehicle he was operating in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue...

18m ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

5m ago

Canadians react after Wayne Gretzky photographed golfing with President Trump

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is once again facing scrutiny after being photographed alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on the golf course. Trump shared the image on Truth Social, sparking...

1h ago

Overnight snowfall blankets Toronto, GTA with up to 5 cm

Toronto and the GTA will wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday morning, with 3 to 5 centimetres of accumulation forecast across the region. The overnight system left roads and sidewalks coated...

3h ago

Top Stories

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after being struck by the vehicle he was operating in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue...

18m ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

5m ago

Canadians react after Wayne Gretzky photographed golfing with President Trump

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is once again facing scrutiny after being photographed alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on the golf course. Trump shared the image on Truth Social, sparking...

1h ago

Overnight snowfall blankets Toronto, GTA with up to 5 cm

Toronto and the GTA will wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday morning, with 3 to 5 centimetres of accumulation forecast across the region. The overnight system left roads and sidewalks coated...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Report finds record high Ontario food bank usage for the 9th consecutive year

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with experts about how to address the escalating hunger crisis across the province.

11h ago

4:14
Snow accumulating for Tuesday morning commute

Monday night will bring in some snow continuing into the morning commute, with an expected 3-5 cm accumulating. By 10 a.m. some sunshine is expected to peak through with a daytime high of 0°C.

12h ago

2:18
Carney shuffles cabinet, Alberta MOU faces scrutiny

The Prime Minister has filled the openings created when Steven Guilbeault resigned from cabinet - as his Environment Minister & House Leader face pressure from East and West, over the Alberta pipeline agreement.

14h ago

2:13
No opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT as line completes final test

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is wrapping up its 30-day revenue service demonstration, marking a major milestone in the beleaguered project. But as Tina Yazdani reports, officials still can't provide an opening date.

15h ago

3:56
Fire continues to burn in an East York condo complex as hundreds remain displaced

A fire continues to burn inside a pair of Toronto condo buildings leaving hundreds displaced for several days now. Shauna Hunt with why the blaze has been so challenging to extinguish.

16h ago

More Videos