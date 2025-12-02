A woman is in hospital with life‑threatening injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Markham Road and Select Avenue near Steeles Avenue East around 7:30 a.m. following reports of a violent attack.

When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is described as life‑threatening.

Investigators say the suspect is male, approximately five feet eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing all black clothing. He fled the scene in a light‑coloured sedan and remains outstanding.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the stabbing or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, dashcam footage, or surveillance video from the area to contact investigators.