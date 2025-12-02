Toronto Police Service seeks extra $93.8M as part of City’s 2026 budget

The exterior of the Toronto Police Service headquarters. CITYNEWS / File

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 2, 2025 3:30 pm.

As the City of Toronto ramps up its 2026 budget process, the municipality’s police service is seeking an additional $93.8 million — a seven-per-cent year-over-year increase — to bolster its operations next year.

According to a submission going to the Toronto Police Services Board’s budget sub-committee, the Toronto Police Service is looking to add 143 new uniform positions to its ranks (70 frontline officers, 16 neighbourhood officers, 17 recruitment and training officers, and 40 investigative and specialized officers).

The 2026 ask also includes 40 new civilian positions to be allocated “based on operational priorities.”

A news release issued on Monday said the new hires would allow for “responding to emergencies faster, and increasing our investigative capacity to close cases and giving closure to victims of crime and making Toronto safer.”

The statement said other factors leading to the proposed budget increase come from collective bargaining, employee benefits and continuing a multi-year hiring plan.

Related:

The request came amid year-over-year reductions in reports of several types of major crimes in Toronto. In comparison to 2024, year-to-date police data shows a nearly 54-per-cent decrease in homicides, a 27.5-per-cent reduction in auto thefts, a 17.2-per-cent decrease in robberies and an 11.5-per-cent reduction in sexual violation incidents. However, there was 7.3-per-cent increase in major thefts during the same period.

Approximately 84 per cent of the Toronto Police Service’s budget comes from property taxes while the remainder comes from other revenue and grant sources. If the full increase is approved, the total 2026 operating budget will be $1.43 billion.

Mayor Olivia Chow was asked about the proposed Toronto police budget increase during an unrelated news conference at city hall Tuesday morning. She didn’t commit to supporting the ask, opting to wait until it’s reviewed.

“We’ll let it go through the process and see where it lands. We’ll talk about it then,” Chow said.

Related:

Not long after being elected in 2023, Chow and the Toronto Police Association (TPA) were engaged in a public disagreement over the police service’s 2024 budget request.

At the time, the Toronto Police Service was looking for a $20-million increase — a figure Chow wanted reduced to $12 million. That proposed reduction caused Chief Myron Demkiw to speak out, arguing the reduction would put the public at risk. In the end, the service got its full request.

In 2025, the Toronto Police Services Board approved a $46.2-million increase for an overall budget of $1.34 billion.

Meanwhile, the full board is scheduled to review the 2026 budget request on Dec. 10 and the submission will be sent to the City of Toronto budget committee for review toward the end of January.

With files from Michael Talbot

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman found on fire inside structure in Etobicoke, police treating fire as suspicious

Toronto police are treating a fire that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries in south Etobicoke as suspicious. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth...

50m ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

3h ago

Province reports Eglinton Crosstown passes final operating test, TTC advocates reiterate calls for transparency

Metrolinx and the TTC haven't yet provided an opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Crews still need to declare 'substantial completion.'

46m ago

Ontario auditor general finds province not properly overseeing doctor billings

TORONTO — Ontario is not properly overseeing doctors' billings, including cases of physicians billing for more than 24 hours in a day – money that could be going toward adding more family doctors,...

49m ago

Top Stories

Woman found on fire inside structure in Etobicoke, police treating fire as suspicious

Toronto police are treating a fire that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries in south Etobicoke as suspicious. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth...

50m ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

3h ago

Province reports Eglinton Crosstown passes final operating test, TTC advocates reiterate calls for transparency

Metrolinx and the TTC haven't yet provided an opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Crews still need to declare 'substantial completion.'

46m ago

Ontario auditor general finds province not properly overseeing doctor billings

TORONTO — Ontario is not properly overseeing doctors' billings, including cases of physicians billing for more than 24 hours in a day – money that could be going toward adding more family doctors,...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

2h ago

0:26
Garbage truck driver struck and killed by his own vehicle

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

3h ago

2:07
Southern Ontario welcomes first week of December with week-long cold temps

The first week of December is set to be a cold one for most of Southern Ontario as temperatures are expected to drop. Stella Acquisto breaks down the weekly forecast.

4h ago

1:07
Algoma Steel issues 1,000 layoff notices over tariff impact

Algoma Steel says it issued approximately 1,000 lay off notices that will come into effect on March 23, 2026, as part of the closure of its blast furnace and coke making operations.

5h ago

2:53
Toronto man mourns childhood home in Hong Kong after devasting fire

A Toronto man is heartbroken after the Hong Kong apartment complex he grew up in was destroyed by a catastrophic fire that has left more than 100 people dead. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

More Videos