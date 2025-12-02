Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky is once again facing scrutiny after being photographed alongside U.S. President Donald Trump on the golf course.

Trump shared the image on Truth Social, sparking a wave of reaction north of the border.

For many Canadians, the photo rekindled frustration over Gretzky’s ties to Trump, a relationship that has drawn criticism in recent years. On social media, some fans expressed disappointment, saying the image tarnished their memories of the man long celebrated as “The Great One.”

“I loved Wayne Gretzky. It was awful when Edmonton traded him. I watched his last game, and every time he hit the ice, the crowd went crazy, and they allowed the delay, and he circled the rink, acknowledging the love,” one fan wrote. “Seeing him like this is like losing a family member to a cult.”

Another tweet read: “I used to think Wayne Gretzky was awesome because he’s the greatest hockey player who ever lived. Now I just think he’s the greatest hockey player who ever lived. You’re judged by the company you keep, Wayne. Keep smiling. The kid in me will find a new hero.”

This is not the first time Gretzky’s friendship with Trump has stirred debate. Earlier this year, Gretzky told reporters he has “no political power over the president or prime minister,” stressing that his relationship with Trump is personal rather than political. The response from Canadians prompted Gretzky’s wife, Janet Jones, to say her husband was heartbroken by the backlash he had received for the couple’s friendship with Trump.

Gretzky and Janet Jones attended Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., back in January. In 2009, Gretzky was named a Companion of the Order of Canada, but he has been criticized for not travelling to Ottawa for it.

Gretzky, widely considered the greatest hockey player of all time, has an on‑ice legacy that remains unmatched, with 894 career goals, 1,963 assists, and four Stanley Cup championships.

“Who knew Wayne Gretzky would go from passing the puck to passing the buck. Canada’s biggest sellout,” one fan wrote on X.

With files from The Associated Press