The Big Story

Is Canada missing the mark on cannabis tourism?

A cannabis plant approaching maturity is shown in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted December 3, 2025 7:17 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 7:20 am.

Imagine a wine tour experience, but for cannabis.

Canada has strict consumption regulations for cannabis products, although government-owned weed shops decorate plazas across the country. That gap between retail shops versus consumption spaces has hospitality and business experts alike urging Ottawa to take advantage of a tourism goldmine.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Susan Dupej, a post-doctorate fellow at the University of Guelph, to discuss Canada’s current tolerance for tourists looking for a cannabis-friendly experience, and what steps our government should take to reach our potential.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

14m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

43m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

14m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

8h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

10h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

9h ago

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

10h ago

0:29
Two TTC subway stations to be officially renamed

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

18h ago

More Videos