Is Canada missing the mark on cannabis tourism?

Imagine a wine tour experience, but for cannabis.

Canada has strict consumption regulations for cannabis products, although government-owned weed shops decorate plazas across the country. That gap between retail shops versus consumption spaces has hospitality and business experts alike urging Ottawa to take advantage of a tourism goldmine.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Susan Dupej, a post-doctorate fellow at the University of Guelph, to discuss Canada’s current tolerance for tourists looking for a cannabis-friendly experience, and what steps our government should take to reach our potential.