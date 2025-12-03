Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 3, 2025 6:54 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 7:16 am.

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm.

The incident began around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, when officers received reports of a person with a gun in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road near Finch Avenue West.

According to investigators, suspects forced entry into a residence and stole two sets of car keys belonging to the victims. They then fled the scene in the stolen vehicles.

Police say one of the vehicles was later located and became involved in a collision with a police cruiser. The suspect fled on foot but was quickly arrested. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Officers later tracked down the second stolen vehicle near Weston Road and Highway 401, where an additional suspect was arrested. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police said officers did not pursue the vehicles during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

44m ago

Majority of newcomers want Ottawa to deport immigrants who commit a crime: OMNI Poll

Ottawa has lost track of about 33,000 immigrants who are currently seeking to evade an order to leave the country, the president of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told a parliamentary committee...

13h ago

Top Stories

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

44m ago

Majority of newcomers want Ottawa to deport immigrants who commit a crime: OMNI Poll

Ottawa has lost track of about 33,000 immigrants who are currently seeking to evade an order to leave the country, the president of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told a parliamentary committee...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

8h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

10h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

9h ago

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

10h ago

0:29
Two TTC subway stations to be officially renamed

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

18h ago

More Videos