Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm.

The incident began around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, when officers received reports of a person with a gun in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road near Finch Avenue West.

According to investigators, suspects forced entry into a residence and stole two sets of car keys belonging to the victims. They then fled the scene in the stolen vehicles.

Police say one of the vehicles was later located and became involved in a collision with a police cruiser. The suspect fled on foot but was quickly arrested. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Officers later tracked down the second stolen vehicle near Weston Road and Highway 401, where an additional suspect was arrested. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police said officers did not pursue the vehicles during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.