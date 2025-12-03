George Springer connects with young Jays fan as part of Make-A-Wish holiday campaign

TORONTO — Delfina Budziak was mid-sentence when she saw George Springer walk into a downtown Toronto restaurant. Suddenly, no words would come.

“When I first saw him walk through the door, I just froze and wasn’t able to speak for like, three minutes,” said the 11-year-old Budziak, who couldn’t even summon what her first words were to the Toronto Blue Jays veteran designated hitter.

“I don’t even remember; my mind was just blank. Everything was just rushing through me.”

Budziak and Springer were brought together by Make-A-Wish Canada at a Jack Astor’s restaurant on Wednesday to launch the children’s charity’s holiday campaign. Budziak was born with a life-threatening liver disorder that eventually required a transplant.

Aside from a scar on her stomach from the surgery, Budziak is now a happy child who plays competitive soccer and baseball.

She plays four positions on a predominantly boys baseball team, with pitching her favourite role.

Her request to Make-A-Wish Canada three years ago was for her and her family to go to Disney World in Orlando and then watch a Blue Jays spring training game in Dunedin, Fla., where she caught a ball thrown to her by Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk, her favourite player on the team.

“When I would do blood work, I would think of my favourite food,” said Budziak, sitting between Springer and Make-A-Wish Canada CEO Meaghan Stovel McKnight. “But now I just think of that trip, and it kind of helps me relax and remember all the memories, and it’s something that I’ll never forget.”

Although Kirk might be her favourite Blue Jay — he reminds her of her dad — she was still very nervous to meet Springer. The 36-year-old professional baseball player said she made just as big an impact on him.

“It’s hard to describe. She’s obviously been through a lot, and she’s 11, and has her whole life ahead of her,” said the father of two boys. “It’s moments like that that make everything fun and make you want to do more, give it as much as you can, because she’s such a great girl.

“It was a very heartwarming moment.”

Stovel McKnight said in her opening remarks that 3,700 children battling critical illnesses across Canada are waiting for their opportunity to have their wish fulfilled by the charity. Make-A-Wish Canada and Jack Astor’s have partnered to raise funds until Jan. 4, with a portion of proceeds from every item purchased from “Santa’s Secret Menu” at the chain restaurant going to the charity.

“Each wish is a prescription for hope, for strength, for joy, for resilience, for building, rebuilding up children so that they can rediscover their childhood and have the courage to face whatever is next,” she said before introducing Budziak and Springer.

“Research shows that a prescribed wish can improve adherence to treatment, actually reduce hospital visits and improve resilience, strength and hope.”