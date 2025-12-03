George Springer connects with young Jays fan as part of Make-A-Wish holiday campaign

Make-A-Wish recipient Delfina Budziak, 11, dines with Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer at a Jack Astors restaurant in Toronto in a Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Make-A-Wish Canada, Jeremy Chan (Mandatory Credit)

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2025 4:31 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 4:51 pm.

TORONTO — Delfina Budziak was mid-sentence when she saw George Springer walk into a downtown Toronto restaurant. Suddenly, no words would come.

“When I first saw him walk through the door, I just froze and wasn’t able to speak for like, three minutes,” said the 11-year-old Budziak, who couldn’t even summon what her first words were to the Toronto Blue Jays veteran designated hitter.

“I don’t even remember; my mind was just blank. Everything was just rushing through me.”

Budziak and Springer were brought together by Make-A-Wish Canada at a Jack Astor’s restaurant on Wednesday to launch the children’s charity’s holiday campaign. Budziak was born with a life-threatening liver disorder that eventually required a transplant.

Aside from a scar on her stomach from the surgery, Budziak is now a happy child who plays competitive soccer and baseball.

She plays four positions on a predominantly boys baseball team, with pitching her favourite role.

Her request to Make-A-Wish Canada three years ago was for her and her family to go to Disney World in Orlando and then watch a Blue Jays spring training game in Dunedin, Fla., where she caught a ball thrown to her by Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk, her favourite player on the team.

“When I would do blood work, I would think of my favourite food,” said Budziak, sitting between Springer and Make-A-Wish Canada CEO Meaghan Stovel McKnight. “But now I just think of that trip, and it kind of helps me relax and remember all the memories, and it’s something that I’ll never forget.”

Although Kirk might be her favourite Blue Jay — he reminds her of her dad — she was still very nervous to meet Springer. The 36-year-old professional baseball player said she made just as big an impact on him.

“It’s hard to describe. She’s obviously been through a lot, and she’s 11, and has her whole life ahead of her,” said the father of two boys. “It’s moments like that that make everything fun and make you want to do more, give it as much as you can, because she’s such a great girl.

“It was a very heartwarming moment.”

Stovel McKnight said in her opening remarks that 3,700 children battling critical illnesses across Canada are waiting for their opportunity to have their wish fulfilled by the charity. Make-A-Wish Canada and Jack Astor’s have partnered to raise funds until Jan. 4, with a portion of proceeds from every item purchased from “Santa’s Secret Menu” at the chain restaurant going to the charity.

“Each wish is a prescription for hope, for strength, for joy, for resilience, for building, rebuilding up children so that they can rediscover their childhood and have the courage to face whatever is next,” she said before introducing Budziak and Springer.

“Research shows that a prescribed wish can improve adherence to treatment, actually reduce hospital visits and improve resilience, strength and hope.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

1h ago

Residents still displaced as 'unprecedented' fire continues to burn between Thorncliffe Park complexes

Residents at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park remain displaced as fire crews continue to fight what Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop called "an unprecedented and extremely challenging...

4h ago

Police charge Clarington councillor with uttering threats towards potential mayoral candidate

Police in Peterborough have charged Clarington Local Ward 3 councillor Corinna Traill with uttering threats towards a potential mayoral candidate who used to be a Durham Regional Police officer. In...

2h ago

City of Toronto report on extreme heat relief for tenants during summer doesn't cap temperatures

City of Toronto staff are looking to do more research on a push by some to have a maximum temperature limit in apartments during the summer.

2h ago

Top Stories

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

1h ago

Residents still displaced as 'unprecedented' fire continues to burn between Thorncliffe Park complexes

Residents at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park remain displaced as fire crews continue to fight what Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop called "an unprecedented and extremely challenging...

4h ago

Police charge Clarington councillor with uttering threats towards potential mayoral candidate

Police in Peterborough have charged Clarington Local Ward 3 councillor Corinna Traill with uttering threats towards a potential mayoral candidate who used to be a Durham Regional Police officer. In...

2h ago

City of Toronto report on extreme heat relief for tenants during summer doesn't cap temperatures

City of Toronto staff are looking to do more research on a push by some to have a maximum temperature limit in apartments during the summer.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
YRP officer charged for driving on sidewalk near Santa Claus parade

A York Regional Police officer was charged for allegedly jumping a street curb and driving on the sidewalk near the Innisfil Santa Claus parade.

6h ago

0:25
Markham driver crashed into traffic lights after falling asleep at the wheel

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles.

8h ago

0:34
Luigi Mangione lawyer's push to ban evidence in murder trial of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Lawyers representing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, are pushing to ban evidence over claims the suspect was searched illegally.

9h ago

0:58
Etobicoke armed home invasion ends in collision with police cruiser

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm.

9h ago

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

19h ago

More Videos