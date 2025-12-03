Halton Regional Police say a major liquor trafficking operation has been dismantled after a four‑month investigation uncovered more than $1.3 million in stolen alcohol being distributed across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The probe, launched in July 2025 in partnership with the LCBO and Toronto Police Service (TPS), focused on an organized group accused of purchasing and re‑selling liquor stolen from LCBO stores.

Investigators linked the operation to ten separate organized theft groups supplying stolen alcohol, much of which was sold directly from a North York residence or delivered to buyers across the GTA.

On Nov. 20, police executed search warrants at a North York home, seizing approximately $120,000 in cash, three vehicles — including a Toyota Corolla, Toyota RAV4, and Chevrolet Corvette — and 126 bottles of whiskey.

Three people were arrested in connection with the operation. Parminder Sidhu, 52, Rajinder Sidhu, 56, and Navdeep Sidhu, 25, all of North York, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, and participating in a criminal organization.

All three were released from custody pending a court appearance in Toronto.

“Our community deserves to shop and work in safe environments,” said Inspector Raf Skwarka of HRPS Investigative Services.

“The individuals involved in this operation showed a deliberate disregard for the law and for the safety of others. Thanks to the collaborative efforts in this investigation, the accused have been brought to justice. We will continue to prioritize public safety by targeting organized retail crime.”