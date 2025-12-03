Massive power outage hits Cuba’s western region after transmission line fails

A National Police officer directs traffic due to a power outage in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press

Posted December 3, 2025 9:59 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 1:40 pm.

HAVANA (AP) — A blackout hit Havana and the rest of the western half of Cuba on Wednesday, leaving millions of people without power on an island struggling with chronic outages blamed on a crumbling electric grid.

Lázaro Guerra, general director of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, said the massive outage was caused by a failure on a transmission line that connects two major plants. He said power would be restored gradually.

In Havana, dozens of police officers were trying to direct traffic while many students who were already in school were sent back home. Small businesses that have generators resumed their sales, especially of food. Some areas had intermittent internet service, so many residents were left wondering what had happened.

“There’s no connection. No one knows why the power is out. … They’re not saying anything; it’s all silence,” grumbled Raúl Calderón, an 82-year-old retiree, as he waited to hear official reports on the radio.

The outage followed two days of peak-hour power shortages across the island.

A total blackout hit Cuba in September, with officials blaming aging infrastructure and fuel shortages at power plants. The ongoing outages also affect water service and impact the island’s fragile business sector.

“Things are bad. The power plants are breaking down a lot. I have two children, and food is hard to come by,” said Liubel Quintana, a 47-year-old cafe owner. “It’s very tough everywhere you look.”

Cuba is going through a severe economic crisis that deepened during the coronavirus pandemic, which paralyzed the key tourism sector, and was exacerbated by an increase in U.S. sanctions and a failed internal financial reform to unify the currency.

The eastern half of Cuba also has been struggling with power outages after Hurricane Melissa slammed into that region in late October. While no fatalities were reported on the island, thousands of Cubans in the eastern region remained without power, water or proper shelter for nearly a month after the storm hit.

Andrea Rodríguez, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Police dismantle $1.3M liquor trafficking ring; 3 arrested in North York

Halton Regional Police say a major liquor trafficking operation has been dismantled after a four‑month investigation uncovered more than $1.3 million in stolen alcohol being distributed across the Greater...

4h ago

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody, and one suspect remains wanted, following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and...

updated

4h ago

York Regional Police staff sergeant charged after 'dangerous' driving incident at Innisfil Santa Claus parade

A York Regional Police staff sergeant has been charged following a driving incident during Innisfil's Santa Claus parade late last month. South Simcoe Police confirmed that a 53‑year‑old woman from...

25m ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slows

Ontario's education minister says he is going to appoint advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, as results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math...

1h ago

