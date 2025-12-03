RBC reports fourth-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada increased its quarterly dividend as the bank reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, up from $1.54 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as RBC reported net income of $5.43 billion or $3.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from a profit of $4.22 billion or $2.91 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $17.21 billion, up from $15.07 billion in the same quarter last year, while its provisions for credit losses amounted to $1.01 billion, up from $840 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $3.85 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.07 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.53 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

“Looking to 2026, our financial strength remains one of our greatest advantages, underpinning our strong credit ratings and giving us the capacity to fund future growth and pursue our client-centric ambitions,” RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement.

RBC said its higher net income in the fourth quarter came as profits at its capital markets, wealth management, personal banking and commercial banking operations rose, partially offset by lower results in its insurance business.

RBC’s wealth management arm earned $1.28 billion, up from $969 million a year ago, while the bank’s capital markets business earned $1.43 billion, up from $985 million in the same quarter last year.

Personal banking earned $1.89 billion in the bank’s latest quarter, up from $1.58 billion a year ago. Commercial banking operations earned $810 million, up from $774 million.

RBC’s insurance business earned $98 million, down from $162 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: RY)

The Canadian Press