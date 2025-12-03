RBC reports fourth-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend

Royal Bank of Canada Wealth Management (RBC) signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2025 6:31 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 8:23 am.

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada increased its quarterly dividend as the bank reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

The bank said Wednesday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, up from $1.54 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as RBC reported net income of $5.43 billion or $3.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from a profit of $4.22 billion or $2.91 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $17.21 billion, up from $15.07 billion in the same quarter last year, while its provisions for credit losses amounted to $1.01 billion, up from $840 million a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $3.85 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $3.07 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.53 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG Data & Analytics.

“Looking to 2026, our financial strength remains one of our greatest advantages, underpinning our strong credit ratings and giving us the capacity to fund future growth and pursue our client-centric ambitions,” RBC chief executive Dave McKay said in a statement.

RBC said its higher net income in the fourth quarter came as profits at its capital markets, wealth management, personal banking and commercial banking operations rose, partially offset by lower results in its insurance business.

RBC’s wealth management arm earned $1.28 billion, up from $969 million a year ago, while the bank’s capital markets business earned $1.43 billion, up from $985 million in the same quarter last year.

Personal banking earned $1.89 billion in the bank’s latest quarter, up from $1.58 billion a year ago. Commercial banking operations earned $810 million, up from $774 million.

RBC’s insurance business earned $98 million, down from $162 million a year ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX: RY)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody, and one suspect remains wanted, following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and...

updated

1h ago

Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into poles in Markham: police

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles. York Regional Police (YRP) officers were...

7m ago

Police dismantle $1.3M liquor trafficking ring; 3 arrested in North York

Halton Regional Police say a major liquor trafficking operation has been dismantled after a four‑month investigation uncovered more than $1.3 million in stolen alcohol being distributed across the Greater...

1h ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slow

Ontario's education minister says he is going to appoint advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, as results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math...

23m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody, and one suspect remains wanted, following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and...

updated

1h ago

Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into poles in Markham: police

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles. York Regional Police (YRP) officers were...

7m ago

Police dismantle $1.3M liquor trafficking ring; 3 arrested in North York

Halton Regional Police say a major liquor trafficking operation has been dismantled after a four‑month investigation uncovered more than $1.3 million in stolen alcohol being distributed across the Greater...

1h ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slow

Ontario's education minister says he is going to appoint advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, as results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

11h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

13h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

12h ago

2:34
Holland Bloorview highlights need for better disability care in Canada

On the heels of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Holland Bloorview is calling attention to the barriers many young people still face. Brandon Rowe reports.

10h ago

0:58
These were Apple's most-streamed global songs of 2025

Apple revealed its top five most listened to global songs of 2025 with one singer in particular claiming more than one spot.

14h ago

More Videos