WB Hwy. 401 closed west of Cambridge after tow truck driver struck and killed by vehicle

A tow truck driver has been struck and killed by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just west of Cambridge, police say.

All westbound lanes from Cedar Creek Road and Oxford Road 29 are currently shut down for the investigation and are expected to be closed for the next six to eight hours.

Ontario Provincial Police say around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the tow truck operator was assisting a stranded driver near Oxford Road 3 when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver who struck them did not remain on the scene.

Investigators ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. that may have dashcam footage to contact police.