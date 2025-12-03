WB Hwy. 401 closed west of Cambridge after tow truck driver struck and killed by vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 3, 2025 1:51 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 1:52 pm.

A tow truck driver has been struck and killed by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just west of Cambridge, police say.

All westbound lanes from Cedar Creek Road and Oxford Road 29 are currently shut down for the investigation and are expected to be closed for the next six to eight hours.

Ontario Provincial Police say around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the tow truck operator was assisting a stranded driver near Oxford Road 3 when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver who struck them did not remain on the scene.

Investigators ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. that may have dashcam footage to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

17m ago

Residents still displaced as 'unprecedented' fire continues to burn between Thorncliffe Park complexes

Residents at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park remain displaced as fire crews continue to fight what Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop called "an unprecedented and extremely challenging...

2h ago

Elderly woman taken to hospital after Etobicoke 'cooking-related incident'

An elderly woman is in hospital after being injured in a "cooking-related incident" in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Waterbury...

47m ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slows

Ontario's education minister is appointing advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, saying results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math scores on...

7m ago

Top Stories

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

17m ago

Residents still displaced as 'unprecedented' fire continues to burn between Thorncliffe Park complexes

Residents at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park remain displaced as fire crews continue to fight what Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop called "an unprecedented and extremely challenging...

2h ago

Elderly woman taken to hospital after Etobicoke 'cooking-related incident'

An elderly woman is in hospital after being injured in a "cooking-related incident" in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Waterbury...

47m ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slows

Ontario's education minister is appointing advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, saying results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math scores on...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
YRP officer charged for driving on sidewalk near Santa Claus parade

A York Regional Police officer was charged for allegedly jumping a street curb and driving on the sidewalk near the Innisfil Santa Claus parade.

3h ago

0:25
Markham driver crashed into traffic lights after falling asleep at the wheel

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles.

5h ago

0:34
Luigi Mangione lawyer's push to ban evidence in murder trial of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Lawyers representing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, are pushing to ban evidence over claims the suspect was searched illegally.

7h ago

0:58
Etobicoke armed home invasion ends in collision with police cruiser

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm.

7h ago

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

17h ago

More Videos