A York Regional Police staff sergeant has been charged following a driving incident during Innisfil’s Santa Claus parade late last month.

South Simcoe Police confirmed that a 53‑year‑old woman from Innisfil has been charged with dangerous operation. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 15, 2026.

York Regional Police also acknowledged the charge, stating: “We are aware that a Staff Sergeant has been charged by South Simcoe Police Service. All inquiries regarding the investigation will need to be directed to South Simcoe.”

The charge stems from an incident on Nov. 23, between 2:20 p.m. and 2:35 p.m., during the annual Innisfil Santa Claus parade.

According to South Simcoe Police, a grey Audi SUV was denied access to the parade route near a Sobey’s parking lot. The vehicle was later seen driving through the Shoppers Drug Mart/Scotiabank plaza on Innisfil Beach Road. When the driver was unable to exit due to the parade route, police say the SUV jumped a curb and drove through a pedestrian catwalk south of the plaza before exiting onto Jans Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

At the time, South Simcoe Police issued a public appeal for witnesses, stressing the importance of safety at community events.

“Public safety is at the forefront of everything we do, especially during community events that attract large groups of spectators, including families and children,” the service said in its original release.

The accused has been released pending her court appearance in January.