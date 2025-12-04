Arctic air, coastal flooding, and high winds forecast for parts of Atlantic Canada

Icy cold weather is sweeping into parts of Atlantic Canada starting today, while other regions begin to shake off the effects of yesterday’s nor’easter.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for cold in New Brunswick, with temperatures forecast to drop to between -30 and -33 degrees Celsius, into Friday morning.

Meanwhile, most snowfall warnings have been lifted in Nova Scotia, except for a snow squall warning in the Cape Breton Highlands.

Along the province’s southwestern shores, from Digby to Yarmouth, the agency has posted a coastal flooding statement warning of elevated sea levels that may exceed high astronomical tides.

However, wind warnings remain in effect in the St. John’s region of Newfoundland.

Wind gusts were expected to top out around 100 kilometres per hour until early Thursday, while parts of the Bonavista Peninsula received the final few centimetres of Wednesday’s heavy snowfall by midnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press