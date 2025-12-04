Arctic air, coastal flooding, and high winds forecast for parts of Atlantic Canada

A commuter boards a public transit vehicle amid heavy snowfall in St. John's, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2025 2:46 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2025 5:24 am.

Icy cold weather is sweeping into parts of Atlantic Canada starting today, while other regions begin to shake off the effects of yesterday’s nor’easter.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow warning for cold in New Brunswick, with temperatures forecast to drop to between -30 and -33 degrees Celsius, into Friday morning.

Meanwhile, most snowfall warnings have been lifted in Nova Scotia, except for a snow squall warning in the Cape Breton Highlands.

Along the province’s southwestern shores, from Digby to Yarmouth, the agency has posted a coastal flooding statement warning of elevated sea levels that may exceed high astronomical tides.

However, wind warnings remain in effect in the St. John’s region of Newfoundland.

Wind gusts were expected to top out around 100 kilometres per hour until early Thursday, while parts of the Bonavista Peninsula received the final few centimetres of Wednesday’s heavy snowfall by midnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Average family will spend nearly $1,000 more on food in 2026: report

This will be hard to digest for Canadians already struggling to make ends meet: Your food bills will be going up in 2026. That’s the main takeaway from the 2026 Food Price Report. This year's version...

5h ago

Loyalty point protections could change under new Ontario bill

From groceries to holiday gifts, loyalty points from programs like PC Optimum can shave a real chunk off your bill. But proposed changes to Ontario’s consumer protection laws have some people wondering...

9h ago

5-year ban considered after GTA contractor admits overcharging Toronto more than $1M

Toronto City Council is considering a five-year ban against a construction company after an investigation found the firm overbilled the city more than $1 million on a recent infrastructure project. Capital...

10h ago

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

12h ago

Top Stories

Average family will spend nearly $1,000 more on food in 2026: report

This will be hard to digest for Canadians already struggling to make ends meet: Your food bills will be going up in 2026. That’s the main takeaway from the 2026 Food Price Report. This year's version...

5h ago

Loyalty point protections could change under new Ontario bill

From groceries to holiday gifts, loyalty points from programs like PC Optimum can shave a real chunk off your bill. But proposed changes to Ontario’s consumer protection laws have some people wondering...

9h ago

5-year ban considered after GTA contractor admits overcharging Toronto more than $1M

Toronto City Council is considering a five-year ban against a construction company after an investigation found the firm overbilled the city more than $1 million on a recent infrastructure project. Capital...

10h ago

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Ticket prices, stadium sizes criticized ahead of FIFA World Cup final draw

Frustration over ticket prices to World Cup soccer matches in Toronto and Vancouver, and how this week's tournament draw is an opportunity to bring Canadian and American leaders closer together. Glen McGregor explains.

8h ago

2:25
Double-digit wind chills, snow squalls return on Thursday

A cold front moves in and temperatures will fall throughout the day, making it feel like -14 across the GTA in the evening

10h ago

2:20
Loyalty point protections could change under new Ontario bill

From groceries to holiday gifts, loyalty points from programs like PC Optimum can shave a real chunk off the bill. But a proposed change to Ontario’s consumer protection laws has some people wondering whether those points will stay safe.

10h ago

2:44
Contractor admits to overcharging Toronto more than $1 million

A civil construction firm has admitted to overcharging Toronto more than $1 million for work on sewer projects. Brandon Choghri with the concerns over how carefully taxpayer money is spent at city hall.

11h ago

1:56
Driver caught swerving through traffic, attempts to steal vehicle before police chase

A 29-year-old man in Vaughan is facing 32 charges after York Regional Police caught him swerving through traffic in the wrong lane and attempting to steal a vehicle before being taken down by police.

13h ago

More Videos