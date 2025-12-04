PMO says Carney will meet Trump, Sheinbaum in Washington on Friday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is planning to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at a FIFA World Cup event Friday in Washington, D.C.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the meeting with Trump will be at the Kennedy Center, where the event is being held, and is expected to be brief.

Carney is also set to meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The three leaders are attending the final draw for the World Cup, which is being co-hosted by all three countries.

The meetings come as hearings continue in Washington on the upcoming review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Carney told reporters last week that he and the U.S. president have spoken recently — but not about trade negotiations, which Trump cut off at the end of October.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.