Toronto police say investigators will provide a public update Thursday afternoon following an armed home invasion and robbery in Etobicoke that left two suspects in custody and one still wanted.

The briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters.

The investigation stems from a violent home invasion that unfolded just after midnight on Wednesday in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Martin Grove Road near Finch Avenue West.

Police say suspects forced entry into a residence and stole two sets of car keys belonging to the victims. They fled in the stolen vehicles.

One of the vehicles was later involved in a collision with a police cruiser. The suspect fled on foot but was quickly arrested, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

A second suspect was arrested after officers tracked down the other stolen vehicle near Weston Road and Highway 401.

Authorities confirmed a third suspect remains outstanding. Police emphasized that officers did not pursue the stolen vehicles during the incident.