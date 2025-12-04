Judge to rule in January if man accused in triple murder was criminally responsible

Montreal police attend the scene of a triple stabbing, at an east-end Montreal apartment, on Friday, March 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2025 12:08 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2025 12:21 pm.

MONTREAL — A judge will rule in January whether a man who fatally stabbed his parents and grandmother inside their Montreal apartment in March 2023 is criminally responsible for the crimes.

The Crown and defence lawyers submitted arguments this week in the case and both agreed that Arthur Galarneau was not criminally responsible due to his mental state at the time of the triple murder.

Experts for both sides concluded he was suffering from schizophrenia.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Annie Émond says she’ll render a decision on Jan. 22.

Galarneau was facing charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his 53-year-old parents Mylène Gingras and Richard Galarneau, and his 75-year-old grandmother Francine Gingras-Boucher.

If the judge agrees to the joint submission, the Crown has said it would seek to declare Galarneau a high-risk offender, which could impose tighter restrictions on his freedom of movement or prevent him from leaving a psychiatric hospital.

Galarneau’s lawyers have said they would contest a high-risk offender designation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

