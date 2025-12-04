Maple Leafs extend winning streak to 3, lose goaltender Woll to injury

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll plays during the second period of an NHL game against the Nashville Predators, Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 4, 2025 9:49 pm.

Bobby McMann opened and closed the scoring while Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Auston Matthews and Scott Laughton also scored for Toronto, who have won four of their last five games.

The victory was tempered by the fact that starting goaltender Joseph Woll was forced to leave the game after the second period with what the team said was a lower-body injury. No further details as to when he sustained the injury were immediately available.

Dennis Hildeby finished up the game, stopping all nine shots he faced in the third period.

The Maple Leafs are in all-around goalie trouble, with their other key netminder also out with an upper-body injury. Anthony Stolarz has no timeline for his return.

Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots. Playing the fourth game of seven-game homestand, the Hurricanes had been off since beating Calgary 1-0 in overtime Sunday night for their second straight victory.

McMann opened the scoring at 53 seconds of the first on Toronto’s first shot on goal, beating Andersen with a one-timer from the high slot. Laughton made it 2-0 with 8:15 left in the period. 

Jarvis countered for Carolina with 2:15 left in the first, snapping a shot past Woll for his 16th goal of the season. Knies scored a backhander at 4:44 of the second to restore Toronto’s two-goal lead.

Matthews made it 4-1 on a snap shot with 9:21 left in the second. He has 11 goals this season. McMann had an empty-netter in the third.

