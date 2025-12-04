Two women stabbed in North York

Two women have been taken to hospital after being stabbed in North York.

Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to an apartment building in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a person with a knife.

Officers say it appear there was a dispute between two females inside the building who were known to each.

Both were transported with serious injuries to a local hospital.

One of the women was arrested, but there are no details on what charges she may be facing.