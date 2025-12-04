Police recover a James Bond-inspired Fabergé pendant from the bowels of a man accused of eating it

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Police a Fabergé pendant is held after it was recovered, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, from a man accused of stealing and swallowing the pendant. (New Zealand Police via AP)

By Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Posted December 4, 2025 7:03 pm.

Last Updated December 4, 2025 8:57 pm.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s police, who have spent six days monitoring every bowel movement of a man accused of swallowing a James Bond-inspired pendant in a jewelry store, said Friday that they had recovered the allegedly stolen loot.

A spokesperson said the 33,000 New Zealand dollar ($19,000) Fabergé pendant was recovered from the man’s gastrointestinal tract on Thursday night by natural means. Medical intervention was not required.

The 32-year-old man, who has not been publicly named, has been in police custody since he allegedly ate the ornate jeweled octopus pendant at Partridge Jewelers in the city of Auckland on Nov. 28. He was arrested inside the store minutes after the alleged theft.

The loot was a limited-edition, Fabergé egg pendant inspired by the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy.” Central to the film’s plot is a jewel-smuggling operation that involves a fake Fabergé egg.

A less glamorous photo supplied by New Zealand’s police Friday showed a gloved hand holding the recovered pendant, which was still attached to a long, gold chain with an intact price tag. A spokesperson said the necklace and the man would remain in police custody.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Dec. 8. He made a first appearance on Nov. 29, when he didn’t enter a plea to a charge of theft.

Since then, officers had been stationed round the clock with the man to wait for the evidence to emerge.

“Given this man is in Police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,” Inspector Grae Anderson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The store’s website says the egg, one of only 50 made, is crafted from gold, painted with green enamel and encrusted with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. The pendant is 8.4 centimeters (3.3 inches) tall and is mounted on a stand.

“The egg opens to reveal an 18ct yellow gold octopus nestled inside, adorned with white diamond suckers and black diamond eyes,” an item description said. “The octopus surprise pays homage to the eponymous antagonist at the center of the ‘Octopussy’ film.”

Charlotte Graham-mclay, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York. Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m....

1h ago

Heated debate at Queen's Park as Ford government accused of neglecting education system

A heated debate in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, with the Ford government accused of neglecting students and teachers. Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Premier Doug Ford to "stand...

3h ago

2 more charged after dozens arrested in fraud scheme resulting in $4M-plus lost

Two more people have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that has already led to the arrests of a dozen people and more than...

5h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured in North York apartment fire

A woman has suffered critical injuries following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York. Fire crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Keele Street just after 5 p.m....

1h ago

Heated debate at Queen's Park as Ford government accused of neglecting education system

A heated debate in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, with the Ford government accused of neglecting students and teachers. Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser called on Premier Doug Ford to "stand...

3h ago

2 more charged after dozens arrested in fraud scheme resulting in $4M-plus lost

Two more people have been arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that has already led to the arrests of a dozen people and more than...

5h ago

EQB is buying PC Financial. Here's what it means for PC Optimum points collectors

Avid PC Optimum points users might be wondering what will become of the loyalty program as EQB Inc. plans to take over PC Financial from Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and become the exclusive financial partner of the...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds during attempted robbery

A gun and baseball bat used in a botched robbery outside of a plaza in Mississauga have left a man fighting for his life. Shauna Hunt reports.

4h ago

2:49
Shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man in critical condition

A man has been rushed to hospital after a robbery attempt led to him being shot in Mississauga on Thursday morning.

7h ago

0:56
Hurricane Melissa aid donations meant for Jamaica stolen

Aid donations meant to support communities in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa have been reported stolen, according to Peel Regional Police.

9h ago

2:59
Toronto blue bins to be collected by province: What that means for you

The City of Toronto announced that it will no longer oversee residential recycling services due to provincial legislation requiring a transition to a private provider.

7h ago

2:08
Ticket prices, stadium sizes criticized ahead of FIFA World Cup final draw

Frustration over ticket prices to World Cup soccer matches in Toronto and Vancouver, and how this week's tournament draw is an opportunity to bring Canadian and American leaders closer together. Glen McGregor explains.

December 3, 2025 9:15 pm EST EST

More Videos