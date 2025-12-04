Toronto police say man tried to disarm officer at downtown demonstration

Toronto police say one of two people arrested at a downtown demonstration on Wednesday allegedly tried to take a gun from an officer.

Investigators say officers were on hand during a demonstration at Meridian Hall in the Front Street East and Yonge Street area on December 3, at around 6:30 p.m., when the incident occurred.

“As officers were directing demonstrators onto the sidewalk, one suspect assaulted an officer and attempted to disarm another,” a Toronto Police release states.

The suspect then fled into the crowd.

Police say later that the same suspect and a second person followed someone after they were leaving the event, with the second person allegedly uttering threats towards the person who was leaving.

Officers were able to identify both suspects and arrest them without incident.

Thomas Zinderdine, 24, of Oakville, was charged with assaulting a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, criminal harassment, and uttering threats.

Meagan London, 21, of Toronto, faces a single charge of criminal harassment.