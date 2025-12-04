Two 15-year-olds among 4 charged after Vaughan man kidnapped and held for days

York Regional Police badge and cruiser. YRP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 4, 2025 11:37 am.

Last Updated December 4, 2025 11:40 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say two men and two 15-year-old male youths have been charged in connection with a violent kidnapping that saw a 24-year-old Vaughan man held for several days before being released in Toronto.

Investigators allege the incident began on Nov. 14 when the victim was confronted by multiple suspects in a parking lot near Jane Street and Highway 7. Police say the man was forced into a vehicle and taken from the area, prompting an extensive investigation involving significant resources.

The victim was eventually released on Nov. 19 near Meadowvale Road and Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough. Suffering from minor injuries, he sought help from a passerby and contacted the police.

On Dec. 3, officers executed search warrants at multiple residences in Toronto, leading to four arrests. Two were identified as Nathan Haskett, 18, and Shawn Dusome, 31, both of Toronto. Two 15-year-old males were also arrested and not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Police say the accused face charges that include kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and arson.

Haskett faces additional charges of assault with a weapon, robbery, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police believe additional suspects were involved in the kidnapping and remain outstanding. The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify and locate those individuals.

