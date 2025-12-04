Woman, 61, seriously injured after being struck on Burlington Skyway

A 61-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a school bus on the Burlington Skyway.

In a social media post on Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says around midnight, the 61-year-old woman’s vehicle broke down in a live lane of traffic.

Schmidt says the woman exited her vehicle and was standing next to the concrete wall.

A school bus struck the vehicle and the woman standing next to it, according to police.

“She was taken to hospital with serious injuries,” said Schmidt.

There were no reported injuries to the 36 students, three teachers or the driver of the bus.

Three of the right lanes of the skyway were closed early Thursday morning for an investigation. They have all been reopened.